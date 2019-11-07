International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St ends near flat; healthcare shares gain but trade deal delay weighs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 03:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 03:12 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ends near flat; healthcare shares gain but trade deal delay weighs
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as a report the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December was offset by gains in healthcare shares.

The Nasdaq broke a three-day string of record closing highs, and the Dow barely snapped its two-day run of record highs. A senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December, as discussions continue over terms and a venue.

That renewed worries over how long the trade war may continue and caused stocks to trade lower briefly. "The big headline was Reuters reporting that the signing of 'phase one' would potentially be pushed into December. The market sold off on that but nothing major, and right now investors are in a holding pattern, waiting to see if we set new highs and can punch through them," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Trump administration official said it was still possible the "phase one" agreement would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not. The recent rally to record highs had been fueled by signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks along with some upbeat earnings reports.

On Wednesday, Humana Inc rose 3.5% as the health insurer reported quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher sales of its government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans. CVS Health Corp gained 5.4% after the pharmacy chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by its Aetna health insurance business and pharmacy benefit management unit. The S&P health care was up 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 points to 27,492.56, the S&P 500 gained 2.16 points, or 0.07%, to 3,076.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.05 points, or 0.29%, to 8,410.63. Also in health care, DaVita shares jumped 12.9% following its results.

The S&P 500 financials index extended recent gains, rising 0.4%, while the S&P 500 energy index fell 2.3% following declines in oil prices. Match Group Inc fell 2.5% as the Tinder owner forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates in the face of stiff competition from rival online dating services. Its parent firm, IAC/InterActiveCorp, dropped 4.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.76-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 68 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.93 billion shares, compared to the 6.74 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump's personal lawyer Giuliani hires his own attorneys

Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump and a central figure in a congressional impeachment inquiry, has hired lawyers to represent him as he faces scrutiny by federal prosecutors in New York. A former New York mayo...

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

UPDATE 3-Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the countrys Atomic Energy Organisation AEOI said on Thursday, further stepping away from its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The agreement bans enrichment and...

Uber to let passengers record rides in effort to curb crime in Latin America

Uber said on Wednesday that it will allow passengers and drivers to record audio of their trips in Brazil and Mexico using a new feature in the app, as the ride-hailing company copes with recurring safety concerns during its trips.Uber has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019