Huawei Wins Award for Best Camera Phone and Best Value Smartphone 2019

London, United Kingdom (NewsVoir)

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) received two prestigious awards at the annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards (MCCA) 2019, held at London’s Cafe de Paris.

Part of an annual consumer survey, where candidates are selected by TechRadar’s expert panel of judges, consumers are invited to vote on which network or device they feel deserves to walk away being crowned consumers’ choice and a coveted winner of a TechRadar MCCA trophy.

The 19th ceremony saw the evening’s hosts announce the Huawei P30 Pro as Best Camera Phone and the Huawei P smart 2019 as Best Value Phone (under £200) further endorsing Huawei’s leadership in mobile photography and proving that consumers can buy smartphones at an attractive price with great specifications.

On the night itself, when announcing the Huawei P smart 2019, the hosts said, “The Huawei P smart 2019 was praised by our judges for its slick design and an impressive amount of storage – all for an incredible price.”

This was quickly followed by the Best Camera Phone category where the Huawei P30 Pro was announced as the winner, when Huawei collected its trophy the hosts went on to say: “You might think that four cameras on one phone is a bit of a gimmick, but Huawei has shown that it can make a brilliant camera with that technology, offering a phone that blew our judges away with the clarity and richness of its snaps.”

These TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Award wins for Huawei continue the brand’s prominence, having won three TechRadar Mobile Choice Awards in 2018 (Manufacturer of the Year, Phone of the Year, Best Camera Phone). Huawei also won two awards in 2017 (Best Mid-Market Phone, One to Watch) and one in 2016 (Best Camera Phone).

"We are honoured to once again be recognised by consumers and the tech experts at TechRadar, and we’re pleased to receive two awards for Huawei P Series devices. Huawei is committed to bringing new and improved smartphone photography experiences to consumers, pushing the limit of smartphone camera capabilities with ground-breaking and bold technologies," said Li Changzhu, Vice President of the Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“Running for 19 years in the UK, our annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards surpassed any existing consumer benchmark by receiving over 34,000 customer votes, showing us that consumers love the opportunity to vote for who they love the most,” said Mark Fermor, Awards Director, TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.

“It’s great to see customers and our expert judges at TechRadar HQ recognise Huawei across these two prestigious categories.”

Huawei's win in the "Best Camera Phone" category continues a trend of our innovative approach to photography earning top honours at TechRadar MCCA 2019. The Huawei P9 was voted the best camera phone in 2016, and the Huawei P20 secured the trophy in 2018.

Huawei launched the New P30 Pro in September 2019, continuing the Huawei P series’ aesthetic design and innovative photography technology, the New P30 Pro boasts fashionable enhancements in colour design and improved photographic and video editing functions.

The Huawei P30 series has remained a consumer favourite, with sales exceeding 17 million units. It has been loved and praised by many authoritative organisations around the world including the European Image and Sound Association (EISA). Huawei P30 Pro was named the “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020” by the Association, the second year in a row that Huawei has won this category.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com.

About TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards

Produced by Future Plc, the annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards celebrates the voice of the consumer from handsets to service, brands to retailers.

With over 30 million monthly users, the TechRadar partnership ensures that the Awards truly represent the consumer's voice in the ever-expanding and exciting Mobile Industry. The biggest names in the Mobile Industry go head-to-head for titles including the Manufacturer of the Year, Best High Street Retailer and Best Network along with the highly coveted Phone of the Year award.

For all the latest tech news and reviews visit www.techradar.com and to find out more about the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards visit www.mobilechoiceuk.com.

About Future Plc

Future is a global platform business for specialist media, driven by technology, with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division has three complementary high-growth revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, gaming and entertainment, creative and photography, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom’s Guide, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Android Central, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com, NY TV Week, Creative Planet Network, Tom’s Hardware and Cyclingnews.com.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with 80 publications and over 537 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.1m. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi?, ProCycling, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, AV Technology and Music Week.

