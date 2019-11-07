Aspiring Minds partnered with first WiT (Women in Tech) Growth Summit 2019 to foster STEM careers among women

The company showcased AI powered talent assessments and interview solutions that enable unbiased hiring anytime, anywhere

Gurgaon, 7th November, 2019: World-leading talent evaluation company, Aspiring Minds partnered with Royal Bank of Scotland, India; for the first WiT, Women in Tech growth summit on October 16th 2019, India’s largest forum where the progressive tech giants seek to empower female STEM leaders of tomorrow. The summit was attended by 1000+ attendees and 100+ STEM organizations.

According to Aspiring Mind’s latest National Employability Report 2019; the number of females in the workforce is 333 per 1000 males. The proportion of female engineers is much higher than the national average at 560 per 1000 males. As compared to men, women perform equally well across all parameters: Programming ability, quantitative ability, logical ability, English comprehension and more. Despite being equally proficient as men, women tend to lag behind and fail to get equal opportunities.

According Himanshu Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Aspiring Minds, “Tech-enabled assessments ensure better reach; improve engagement and reduce bias significantly. Automation of recruitment tests is not only important for the companies for increasing the quality of their workforce; but also enable social equality by fostering a merit driven ecosystem. The industry needs to make AI powered automated assessments a hygiene process to increase workforce quality and enable more and more women to break the glass ceiling and climb the ladder in the Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

Aspiring Minds is a pioneer in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), psychometrics and machine-learning (ML) in pre-employment and workforce assessments. The suite of AI-powered assessments and interview solutions have consistently lead markets to revolutionize the way companies hire talent world-wide.

Aspiring Minds set-up an Assessments centre at the event career fair to conduct live aptitude & logical ability tests along with Automata ; an AI powered assessment test that checks candidate’s computer programmer’s ability to debug an erroneous code and fix it. The test was taken-up by more than 100 female candidates from mid-to senior tech profiles with live scores. This score was shared with the recruiters of the WiT career fair to further help the organization hire the best ones. The assessments at the career fair resulted in 50 STEM hiring’s.

Talking more about the event, Anuranjita Kumar, managing director and head of international hubs, RBS and chairperson WiT said, “AI and machine learning has progressively ensured in aligning organisational expectations with candidate aspirations right at the beginning of the journey. It is enlightening to see the response and feedback we received through the candidate touchpoints achieved by 'Aspiring Minds' at WiT. I'm confident, WiT will be a transformational movement that works across multiple layers of ensuring meaningful STEM careers for women at every level in India.”

Aspiring minds envisioned to provide an AI- powered talent evaluation technology to companies worldwide that can optimize the hiring process, widen the talent pool and foster more and more diversity across job roles and profiles.

