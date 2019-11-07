International Development News
Meera Teresa Gandhi Launches a TV Show Inspired by Humanitarian Values of Mother Teresa

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meera Teresa Gandhi, CEO & Founder of The Giving Back Foundation, launches 'Three Tips by Meera Gandhi' TV Show in India. Taking her life philosophy further and being inspired by Mother Teresa, the show has started to air every weekend at 9 am on, Times Network. The show will also be available on digital platforms available for viewing to the global audience. The foundation is supported by HRH Prince Edward, Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tony & Cherie Blair, Sadhguru, Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, Rekha, Hema Malini, Kerry Kennedy, Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra to mention a few.

Ms Gandhi is involved in the day-to-day operations and the on-site grass roots projects, as well as the grant making decisions. Mrs. Gandhi is noted for her Life Motto, 'We are to the universe only as much as we give back to it.'

The show is based on Meera's experiences through the warp of her life. Her experience as a nurturing mother to three children has aided in her charity work. The show helps one to see things not only optimistically but motivates one to be calm whilst following the path of success in every endeavour of life.

Meera touches upon concerns of life such as the pursuit of happiness, how to be a successful entrepreneur, aspects of embracing oneself and turning it into self growth and how to be heard and make the most of their own voice. These are just a few potent aspects of her show. The show is based on 52 series that will inspire one to have a glorious start to their day with her expertise.

Meera Gandhi is devoting her life to charity and helping those in need: abused and hungry children, widows, the sick, the deaf and blind, and she is particularly interested in education as a stepping stone to success. She recently produced and directed an inspiring documentary, musical CD and coffee table book, all entitled Giving Back. This show is an extention to Meera's work in charity and communicating her beliefs for the good of the world.

A dynamic woman, with experiences that have made her strong through vagaries of life, 'Three Tips' is one inspiring exploration into the oddities and facets of life. In addition to the three tips show, an epsiode covering the mission of The Giving Back show, in the brand equity section will air on 9th November, 2019.

"Life is really defined by the excellent choices we make when we have a split second to decide. Good decisions make for great lives" – Meera T Gandhi.

About The Giving Back Foundation:

The Giving Back Foundation was established in 2010 by Meera Gandhi as a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in the USA. Its beneficiaries are carefully selected existing charities around the world, with special emphasis on the education of young women and children in need.

Uplifting and empowering young women and children, addressing illness, poverty and suffering are the primary activities of the Giving Back Foundation, whose motto is, "We are to the universe only as much as we give back to it."

The Foundation also exists as a platform for debate and discussion, as philanthropic activities continue to evolve around the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024949/Meera_Gandhi_with_PM_Narendra_Modi.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

