Cable & Wire Fair 2019: Focusing on the Importance of the Growth of the Wire and Cable Industry for Infrastructural Development

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading wire and cable trade show in India, the first day of the 3rd edition of Cable & Wire Fair 2019, organised by Tulip 3P Media Private Limited, began with inaugural ceremony and keynote address by the industry's eminent dignitaries and the delegates.

The icing on the cake was the presence of Shri Suresh Prabhu, India's Sherpa to the G 7 and G 20, who inaugurated Cable & Wire Fair 2019 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on November 6, 2019. Shri Suresh Prabhu has held various ministerial posts in the Government of India, including Railways, Aviation, Power and Commerce & Industry, which are closely associated with the wire and cable industry.

In his inaugural speech, Shri Suresh Prabhu praised the event and expressed his views on the growth of the wire and cable industry in India in times to come. He emphasized that currently it is not possible to imagine life and work in any area devoid of cable and wire.

Highlighting the fact that wires and cables would remain indispensable in future, Shri Suresh Prabhu said that apart from domestic requirements, cables and wires have a critical role in power, telecom, infrastructure, IT and heavy duty industries and that the demand for the same would only rise in future. He also said that R&D, innovation and upgradation are the industry's pillars of growth.

Shri Suresh Prabhu also urged the wire and cable industry to make safety its first priority. He said that the industry needs to manufacture products that are safe and reliable.

Mr. Vijay P. Karia, Chairman & Managing Director, Ravin Group of Companies, focused on the purpose of the conference and growth opportunities that the Indian wire and cable market presents.

In his address, Mr. Andrew Shaw, Managing Director, Ducab, gave an overview of the GCC cable market and spoke about how GCC and India can learn from each other in order to sustain the growth of the industry. Mr. Shaw also focused on the potential of the huge and fast-growing wire and cable market in India.

The views expressed by Mr. Dilip Dev, CMD, HD Wires Private Limited, on the steel wire sector were positive and encouraging.

Mr. Priyank Jain, CEO, Tulip 3P Media Private Limited, gave a heartfelt vote of thanks to all the industry supporters at the fair.

The first day of CWF 2019 saw high-voltage discussions at its cable conclaves and technical session wherein a myriad of issues pertaining to the wire and cable industry were considered.

Cable & Wire 2019 aims to give players from various segments of the wire and cable industry a good opportunity to come together to put forth a stage to showcase important paraphernalia for and by the wire and cable industry. Approximately 200 exhibitors from around 20-plus countries are exhibiting at the CWF 2019 trade show. The two-day concurrent conference and CEO conclave are excellent knowledge-sharing and information-gathering platforms. In addition, the event includes an Innovation Pavilion wherein premier companies from the industry are showcasing their latest and upcoming products.

