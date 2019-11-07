International Development News
Development News Edition

Adda247 raises USD 6 mn in series B funding led by Info Edge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:18 IST
Adda247 raises USD 6 mn in series B funding led by Info Edge

Edu-tech startup Adda247 on Thursday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 42.6 crore) in funding, led by Info Edge (India), the parent company of online recruitment portal Naukri.com, and Asha Impact, an impact investment platform. The series B round of funding also saw participation from STL, an existing investor of Adda247, a company statement said.

With the latest round, Adda247 has raised a total of USD 10 million till date, it added. The company plans to leverage this funding for expanding to new exam categories, adding new languages on the platform and amplifying its pan-India presence.

In a separate regulatory filing, Info Edge (India) on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 21 crore in Metis Eduventures (Adda247) as primary acquisition of shares. The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 6.97 per cent on fully convertible and diluted basis, it added.

The filing noted that Metis Eduventures' turnover was Rs 46.7 crore as on March 31, 2019. Last week, Info Edge had announced acquisition of securities in Metis Eduventures for an amount of about Rs 7.06 crore through secondary purchase of shares from its existing shareholders.

Founded by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal in 2010, Adda247 offers products like live video classes, on-demand video courses, mock tests and books focused on government examinations. It also operates exam-specific platforms like sscadda.com, teachersadda.co.in, bankersadda.com and careerpower.in. The company has seen 10 times growth in the last three years in terms of revenue and paid users.

Adda247 has more than 40 million users on its platform and over 3 million Daily Active Users, its co-founder and CEO Anil Nagar said adding that "more than 60 per cent of our users come from tier III cities and small towns and that is where we are seeing unprecedented growth and engagement." Currently, Adda247 is present in both online and offline platforms with more than 450 coaching centres, over 500 professionals and 1,000 teachers associated. It has successfully trained more than 100 million students till date, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Perez named Wilson top defensive player; Wolfpack line up Williams and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive playerCleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced ...

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's 'what is mobile number' question

Remember the 1999s popular number What is mobile number from Hassena Maan Jaayegi Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it Dressed in retro-style pants, posing with a red landline phone popular in ...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Aekyung, 2 others make binding bids for Asiana Airlines stake

Three bidders, including a consortium led by South Korean conglomerate Aekyung, submitted formal bids for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc , the countrys No. 2 carrier, company officials said on Thursday. Shares of the carrier sli...

Falcons, Saints set for 100th all-time meeting

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are at opposite ends of the NFC South. They also are heading in opposite directions as the Saints prepare to host the 100th regular-season meeting between the long-time division rivals on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019