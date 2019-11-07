International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Deepening Trent 1000 woes will hit profit at Rolls-Royce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Deepening Trent 1000 woes will hit profit at Rolls-Royce

British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce said its full-year operating profit and free-cash flow would come in at the lower end of guidance as the cost of tackling problems with its Trent 1000 engine rise ever higher.

It said it expected to take an exceptional charge of about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) in 2019 on Trent 1000 due to customer disruption and future contract losses. Chief Executive Warren East said his top priority was improving customer confidence in the Trent 1000.

"We are today announcing additional action to further expand our maintenance capacity and increase our stock of spare engines," he said on Thursday. Rolls-Royce increased the in-service cash costs of fixing the problems with the engine that powers the Boeing 787 to 2.4 billion pounds between 2017-2023, 800 million pounds more than it previously guided, with 400 million of the extra spending coming from normal programme contingency.

There was one major design fix on the Trent 1000 TEN turbine blades still to be addressed, it said, adding it was prudently assuming it would not be ready before the first-half of 2021. Rolls-Royce had forecast underlying operating profit and free cash flow of 700 million pounds plus or minus 100 million pounds at its half-year results in August.

It said free-cash flow for 2020 would be at least 1 billion pounds, in line with previous guidance, and it was still confident it could achieve 1 pound per share of free cash flow in the medium term as the Trent 1000 costs subsided. ($1 = 0.7789 pounds)

Also Read: Rolls-Royce sees operating profit at lower end on Trent 1000 issue

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Financial Stability and Development Council has taken stock of entire financial system, other issues: Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

Financial Stability and Development Council has taken stock of entire financial system, other issues Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar....

Sports News Roundup: Perez named Wilson top defensive player; Wolfpack line up Williams and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive playerCleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced ...

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's 'what is mobile number' question

Remember the 1999s popular number What is mobile number from Hassena Maan Jaayegi Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it Dressed in retro-style pants, posing with a red landline phone popular in ...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Aekyung, 2 others make binding bids for Asiana Airlines stake

Three bidders, including a consortium led by South Korean conglomerate Aekyung, submitted formal bids for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc , the countrys No. 2 carrier, company officials said on Thursday. Shares of the carrier sli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019