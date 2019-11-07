And now Kurl-on launches wedding mattresses

Expanding its product portfolio, mattress, home furniture and furnishing brand Kurl-on, on Thursday announced the launch of first-of-its-kind wedding mattresses in the country. "Titled 'Mattress of India', these mattresses will be available in six themes - Kalamkari, Mysuru Silk, Pochampalli,Bandhani, Phulkari and Shisha," said the Chairman and ManagingDirector of Kurl-on T Sudhakar Pai at a press conference.

These mattresses will be available in all standard variety in king and queen size, said Pai, adding the wedding series will start from the price range of Rs 20,000 and go up to Rs one lakh and it will be available at Kurl-on 'Home Komfort' stores across India. Pai said the standard size mattress can be tailor made too based on the requirement of the customer.

"Kurl-on had been an innovative company all its life. Recently we felt that why shouldn't we come out with our wedding series mattresses when everybody changes their mattress after marriage," Pai explained.

Speaking about the product portfolio of the company, Pai said the wedding series is its fifth mattress launch in the last two years. Overall Kurl-on has over 200 products in the mattress and home furnishing segment, he added.

Having recorded Rs 1,050 crore sales' revenue for the year 2018-19, Kurl-on hopes to register a 25 per cent growth in the current financial year, he said. About the company's future plans, Pai said Kurl-on intends to expand its footprint from the existing 100 stores to 250 stores by the end of financial year 2020.

The company products are available across India through 7,000 plus multi-brand outlets, 1,300-odd franchise outlets and over hundred exclusive brand outlets across India, he added..

