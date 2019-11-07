International Development News
Development News Edition

Ratul Puri threatened choppers scam accused against sharing info on father, uncle: ED

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:10 IST
Ratul Puri threatened choppers scam accused against sharing info on father, uncle: ED

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, "threatened" VVIP choppers scam accused Rajiv Saxena not to share evidence against an uncle of his and father, the ED has alleged in its latest charge sheet in the Rs 3,600-crore defence scandal. The central probe agency has charged the 47-year-old promoter of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd with "destruction of evidence" and said it had to go to the extent of recovering "ashes" of burnt documents during raids at the premises of Ratul Puri's close aide Niamat Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its prosecution complaint or charge sheet filed before a special court here on November 2, has charged Ratul Puri of using corporate structures "owned or maintained" by Saxena to launder kickbacks in the scam received from the three alleged middlemen in the case -- Christian Michel James, Carlos Gerosa and Guido Haschke. Saxena and James were deported by probe agencies from Dubai this year and in 2018, respectively, and at present, they are in judicial custody.

"Rajiv Saxena is an approver in this case. He has also been threatened and pressurised by Ratul Puri not to give documents/evidences against Ratul's father and uncle, the ED said. Ratul Puri's father Deepak Puri is the managing director of optical storage media firm Moser Baer, but the identity of the "uncle" has not been stated by the ED in the charge sheet.

"He (Saxena) was further asked to be selective in providing details and to slow down the process of giving data and details which have been admitted by him in a statement made under Section 50," the agency said. A statement made under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is admissible in court.

The ED recently moved a court here seeking to revoke the 'approver' status of Saxena owing to non-cooperation and non disclosure of full information privy to him in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers purchase deal case that was scrapped by India in 2014 on allegations of alleged kickbacks being paid to procure a dozen helicopters for flying top government functionaries like the prime minister and the president. The over 100-pages charge sheet accessed by PTI also mentions the name of Ratul Puri's cousin and Chief Minister Kamal Nath's younger son Bakul Nath, for undertaking various joint trips abroad.

Ratul Puri's mother Nita is Kamal Nath's sister. An email recovered by the ED found that Ratul Puri, Bakul Nath and a few others made a trip in June, 2011 on a "private jet" to a five-star luxury resort called Wynn in Las Vegas.

The luxurious facility, on its website, boasts of offering an "exciting entertainment and lifestyle" along with a casino and spa. An American Express credit card, "admittedly given" by Saxena to Ratul Puri, was used to make a payment of USD 14,395 (over Rs 10 lakh) at the end of this trip.

Ratul Puri was a "regular client" of this resort in the casino town of Vegas and "there are various other emails wherein he has sought transfer of funds available at Wynn Las Vegas in his account to Bakul Nath, his cousin and Vinella Jain, a friend," the ED said. The agency said Ratul Puri created and operated at least three email ids "for giving instructions for laundering proceeds of crime which would not be traced to him."

The email ids are: nokiasamsung35@yahoo.com; nokiasamsung35@yahoo.co.uk and idea4800@gmail.com and they were used for "giving instructions" to Dubai-based hawala operative Saxena and others for laundering the proceeds of crime in this case. Even though, the charge sheet said, Ratul Puri "denies any relationship with the email ids, all records and evidences lead to him leaving no room for doubt that the email ids belong to him."

It is "amply clear", after numerous grilling sessions of James and Saxena and emails recovered during the probe, that the contents of the email are "recorded business transactions" in the companies of Saxena, the ED said. The agency said the transactions were done "on the behalf of Ratul Puri", the only connecting link, and thus it is stated that he has received and laundered kickbacks from the AgustaWestland deal.

The ED has also sought to prosecute Ratul Puri for "intentional and deliberate lying" during multiple questioning sessions. "The accused Ratul Puri has created a complex web of structures to project the proceeds of crime as untainted funds. He has taken great efforts to ensure that he remains hidden behind a corporate veil.

"Puri was utilising the services of individuals like Jaspreet Ahuja, Roberto Padula, Pascal Rey and others for creating corporate entities and was adept at laundering the proceeds of crime and was in knowledge of the mechanism of the same to ensure that is not caught by law enforcement agencies by creating a facade of them being owned by individuals un-related to him," the charge sheet said. Ratul Puri, the ED claimed, "used the corporate structures owned or maintained by Rajiv Saxena to launder the kickbacks received from James."

The agency claimed that evidences and independent data sources corroborated by various individuals state that the email ids belong to Ratul Puri and they are "a record of transaction" undertaken by him for feeder entities (companies) like Pangea, Hendon Global Ltd, Technstone Ltd, Melleger Ltd, Prodexco Iberia Ltd, Trade Service Agency Ltd. The entities are controlled by Puri using Saxena's companies for laundering the proceeds of crime received through the companies of middlemen James and two others, the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Son of Dalian Wanda's chairman listed as debtor by Chinese court-news website

A court in China has publicly named the only son of Wang Jianlin, the chairman of private conglomerate Dalian Wanda and one of the countrys richest men, as a debtor owing at least 150 million yuan 21.5 million, a news website reported. Chin...

SA must promote and encourage entrepreneurial culture: President

As South Africas efforts to attract R1.2 trillion in investment over five years gain momentum, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of South Africans embracing a culture of entrepreneurship.During his closing speech at th...

Six professors awarded Infosys Prize 2019 for science and research

Six eminent professors have won the Infosys Prize 2019 across different categories of science and research, the software majors science foundation announced on Friday. The annual award includes a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purs...

Undeterred by impeachment proceedings Trump says he is winning

Undeterred by the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him, Donald Trump has warned Americans that the country will head towards unprecedented depression if he is not re-elected in the 2020 US presidential elections. Addressing a R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019