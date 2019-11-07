Power Grid net profit rises nearly 10 pc to Rs 2,571 cr in Q2

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Thursday reported nearly 10 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,571.10 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 2,348.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during the July-September 2019 period rose to Rs 9,260.46 crore, compared with Rs 8,718.20 crore a year ago. During the first half of the current financial year, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 5,073.90 crore as against Rs 4,626.12 a year ago.

During the April-September 2019 period, the total income increased to Rs 18,622.18 crore as compared with Rs 17,094.68 crore in the year-ago period.

