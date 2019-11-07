International Development News
Development News Edition

Power Grid net profit rises nearly 10 pc to Rs 2,571 cr in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:28 IST
Power Grid net profit rises nearly 10 pc to Rs 2,571 cr in Q2

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Thursday reported nearly 10 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,571.10 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 2,348.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during the July-September 2019 period rose to Rs 9,260.46 crore, compared with Rs 8,718.20 crore a year ago. During the first half of the current financial year, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 5,073.90 crore as against Rs 4,626.12 a year ago.

During the April-September 2019 period, the total income increased to Rs 18,622.18 crore as compared with Rs 17,094.68 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mane jokes he would 'dive' again to win Liverpool penalty

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play despite Pep Guardiolas diving accusation. The Manchester City boss made the claim at the weekend when the Senegal international was booked after going down in the penalt...

Indonesia axe coach after World Cup losing streak

Indonesia will search for a new national team coach after football officials announced Simon McMenemy would be sacked following this months World Cup qualifier against Malaysia. The Football Association of Indonesia PSSI said it would part ...

China's forex reserves expand in October

Chinas foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at USD 3.1052 trillion at the end of October, official data showed on Thursday. The amount increased by USD 12.7 billion, or 0.4 per cent from the end of September, according...

Air pollution in Delhi did not drop by 25 % as claimed by AAP govt: Greenpeace

The Delhi governments claim of a 25 per cent reduction in air pollution levels over the past few years is not true, environment NGO Greenpeace India said on Thursday. Historical ambient air quality monitoring and satellite data coupled with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019