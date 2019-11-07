International Development News
Development News Edition

China's forex reserves expand in October

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:16 IST
China's forex reserves expand in October
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at USD 3.1052 trillion at the end of October, official data showed on Thursday. The amount increased by USD 12.7 billion, or 0.4 percent from the end of September, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE).

Wang Chunying, a spokesperson for the SAFE, said the scale of forex reserves is affected by multiple factors including exchange rates and changes in asset prices. "Factors including the global trade situation, monetary policies of major countries and prospects concerning Brexit led to a drop in the US dollar index and lower bond prices of major countries," said Wang.

Despite mounting external uncertainties, the Chinese economy has maintained the overall stability and posted stable growth with an improved economic structure, Wang said, citing balanced supply and demand in the forex market and the firm growth of forex reserves. China's strong economic fundamentals and continuous reform and opening-up will help the country to tackle risks and challenges and provide a solid foundation for the forex reserves to remain generally stable, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IMA calls for 24-hour shutdown of OPD services in Karnatka

Outpatient services in hospitals and nursing homes in Karnataka are likely to be hit on Friday with the Indian Medical Association IMA giving a call for a 24-hour shutdown in support of striking doctors of a eye hospital here over alleged a...

Congolese 'Terminator' warlord gets harshest ever ICC sentence

The Hague, Nov 7 AFP The International Criminal Court sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco Terminator Ntaganda to 30 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity on Thursday, the highest ever penalty issued by the tribunal. Nta...

Two killed in road mishap at Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a two-wheeler on Bramhapuri-Armori Road at Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night whe...

Neuroscientists discover circuit responsible for building memories during sleep

A new study conducted by Neuroscientists has identified a mechanism that may help build memories during deep sleep. This study centred on the role of the nucleus reuniens, an area that connects two other brain structures involved in creatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019