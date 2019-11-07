International Development News
Development News Edition

KSUM recognised as world no 1 public business accelerator

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:28 IST
KSUM recognised as world no 1 public business accelerator

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has been recognised as the worlds top public business accelerator by UBI Global, the Stockholm-based intelligence company. The honour for KSUM, the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, was announced at World Incubation Summit for the Best Programmes in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

UBI Global is known for high-quality intelligence, assessment and mapping of business incubation. Kerala Startup Mission demonstrates exceptional value for client startups, value for the local ecosystem and overall attractiveness as a programme. Following a rigorous data-driven approach, we assessed and benchmarked incubation programmes across the world," said director of research at UBI Global, Holger Meyer.

This years UBI Awards & Recognition Gala event, hosted by Qatar Development Bank at the Museum of Islamic Art, released the top lists of business incubators and accelerators as assessed in the World Benchmark Study 2019 -2020. Commenting on the award, KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath said this was an enormous recognition for them.

"It will further spur us to sustain the momentum in providing a congenial incubation eco system in Kerala and tapping into creative energies of the young minds," a press release quoted Gopinath as saying. This year, 364 programmes located in 78 countries were selected after assessing and validating the data received from programmes seeking knowledge about them through the study.

One of the outcome of the benchmark study was identifying top incubator and accelerator programmes, which included categories like World Top University Business Incubators, World Top Public Business Incubators and World Top Private Business Incubators, the release said. KSUM, which is responsible for policy framework and implementation of the startup schemes in Kerala, supports startup eco system by means of different components such as infrastructure, human capital development, funding, governance, public-private partnership and global collaborations.

It also promotes entrepreneurship at different levels from schools to startups.PTI LGK UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air 'very poor' again due to high humidity

After a brief relief, the national capitals air quality plunged to the very poor category again on Thursday because of high humidity following light rain, officials said. Delhi had been breathing relatively less polluted air for three days ...

ICICI Bank expands branch network in Tamil Nadu

Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has opened 23 new branches in Tamil Nadu during this fiscal year. As part of its network expansion plan, the bank plans to open 450 new branches of which 385 have already been set up.The 23 new ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record run on trade deal optimism

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week...

UK police formally identify 39 bodies found in truck last month

British police said on Thursday they had formally identified the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London in October and their families had been notified.This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019