Satheesan flays Kerala CM over Sonia Gandhi photo row

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his recent remarks pointing to a photograph of Sabarimala gold loss case accused Unnikrishnan Potty along with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said two CPI(M) leaders are behind bars after being arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss case, but no party-level action has been taken against them.

"After becoming Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan held the lowest standard press conference in which he mentioned the photograph. There is a photograph of Potty with the Chief Minister. Did we say that the Chief Minister is an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case?" he asked.

Satheesan said people like Potty take photographs with various leaders. "The real issue is that when the LDF was in power, gold from Sabarimala was lost and two CPI(M) leaders are in jail for it," he said.

He said the investigation should be extended to the "big fish" and that courts had also made such observations. "To cover up the real issue, they are diverting attention towards photographs," he alleged.

Asked about CPI(M)'s allegation that while senior leaders could not get an appointment with Sonia Gandhi, Potty managed to meet her and take a photograph, Satheesan said that getting an appointment with her was not difficult. "What is wrong with taking a photograph? If he can take a photograph with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who does not usually allow such acts, why can't he take one with Sonia Gandhi? The Chief Minister also has high-level security," he said.

The LoP referred to a vlogger who arrived in Kerala on an invitation from the Tourism Department and was later caught spying. Satheesan said when allegations were raised against Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas in that case, the opposition did not make personal accusations against him.

He alleged that no action had been taken against CPI(M) leaders arrested in the Sabarimala case, fearing that they might divulge details that could implicate other senior leaders.

The Congress leader alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was making unnecessary interference and disturbing the hierarchy in the police force. He cited the recent case against Jail DIG M K Vinod Kumar for allegedly taking bribes to grant parole and facilities to prisoners inside jails.

"Even though there were several complaints against Kumar earlier, the CMO sat over them. He had a direct connection with the CMO," Satheesan alleged.

He further alleged that a mafia was controlling the police. "Criminals are getting five-star facilities in jails. Most of the time, they are out on parole. There is a mafia supplying drugs to people inside jails, and they are protected by the CMO," he alleged.

Satheesan clarified that the opposition had never accused the Chief Minister of being involved in the Sabarimala gold loss case. "We never said that. Our accusation is that the SIT probing the case is being pressurised from the CMO and the accused are being protected," he said.

He alleged that while police were attacking innocent people, referring to a recent police station attack incident, hardcore criminals were being protected.

On issues related to the appointment of mayors in corporations and municipal bodies, Satheesan said senior leaders should not interfere in such appointments.

"We announced mayoral candidates in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur corporations. Where mayoral candidates were not announced prior to the election, a procedure is laid down in the KPCC circular. We are bound to follow that procedure," he said.

He said there was nothing wrong in candidates aspiring to become mayors or heads of local bodies. He pointed out that in the BJP, several people had vied for the Thiruvananthapuram mayor's post.

Responding to questions on alleged pressure from the Latin Church in selecting V K Minimol as Kochi mayor, Satheesan denied it. "Soumini Jain was the mayor of Kochi for five years. No church or any community told us anything," he said.

He said if anyone had complaints, the KPCC would look into them.

Satheesan denied allegations by Congress councillor Lali James that Dr Niji Justin was appointed mayor in Thirssur Corporation after paying a bribe.

"Justin was a gynaecologist who gave up her profession and entered politics. When the opinions of councillors were sought, Justin's name might have emerged. No one should be brought in by being dropped from above by a rope, and that should not happen," he said.

To a query about action against Lali James, Satheesan said he was unaware of it.

He said if any mayor or chairperson was appointed in violation of KPCC circulars, the party would intervene. "Mayors announced by the media cannot be appointed by the party. Please give us the right to decide our mayors at least," he said.

Satheesan clarified that there would be no alliance with parties outside the UDF to govern local bodies.

"If any local body comes to power with the support of parties outside the UDF, then the council should resign. That is the decision we have communicated within the party. Strict directions have been issued that no support should be sought from the LDF, BJP or SDPI," he said.

