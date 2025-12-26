Man killed in drunken brawl in Kerala, friend arrested

Left Menu

A 45-year-old man was killed in a drunken brawl at Marykulam here, and his friend has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Friday.The deceased was identified as Robin Thomas of Doorland, Marykulam. He will be produced before a court as part of remand procedures, police added.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:39 IST
A 45-year-old man was killed in a drunken brawl at Marykulam here, and his friend has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Robin Thomas of Doorland, Marykulam. The accused, Sojan, also hails from the same area.

According to police, Robin and Sojan, who were close friends, consumed liquor together on Thursday as part of Christmas celebrations. A quarrel later broke out between them at Sojan's house, following which Robin returned to his residence.

Police said Sojan allegedly followed Robin, and the two engaged in another altercation on the road, during which Sojan, in a fit of rage, attacked Robin with a stone.

Robin sustained fatal injuries in the assault, police said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and took Sojan into custody.

Upputhara police have registered a murder case against the accused and begun an investigation. He will be produced before a court as part of remand procedures, police added.

