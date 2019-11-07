International Development News
Sanjeev Agarwal Named to 2019 'Global Leaders in Consulting' List

 Sanjeev Agarwal, the Protiviti Country Market Leader for member firms in the Middle East and India, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2019 'Global Leaders in Consulting' list. The award recognizes leaders who are making an impact in the profession that can be felt worldwide. Agarwal, who has played a critical role in the expansion of global consulting firm Protiviti's presence in the Middle East and India, is recognized with an Excellence in Influence award.

Agarwal was a core member of the team that was instrumental in establishing Protiviti's presence in Kuwait in 2007. During the following six years, consulting operations expanded to another five countries in the Middle East (Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE), which resulted in increased revenue, client base and consulting staff in the region. In 2014, Agarwal became head of operations in India where, under his leadership, services were expanded into six major cities. He has also established intelligent automation capabilities in India, focusing on the delivery of robotic process automation (RPA), data analytics and management and artificial intelligence solutions for Protiviti's clients around the globe. With further expansion into Cairo, Egypt, Agarwal now oversees the growth, innovation and client service in eight countries from his home base in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

"Sanjeev has created a unique culture across operations in the Middle East and India, which emphasizes the values of integrity, inclusion and innovation that are core to Protiviti," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "This culture ensures that his teams deliver exceptional client service, experience and value to our global clients. Consulting magazine's recognition for his outstanding efforts is very well-deserved."

The 2019 Global Leaders in Consulting honorees will be celebrated at an awards dinner on December 5 in London, U.K. Profiles of the winners will be published in the January 2020 edition of Consulting magazine.

Previous Protiviti recipients of the Global Leaders in Consulting award are Executive Vice President Andrew Clinton (2018) and Managing Director Philip Fretwell (2017). Protiviti was also recognized recently as one of Consulting magazine's 2019 Best Firms to Work For.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Protiviti Member Firms in the Middle East and India are part of the Protiviti network of Member Firms. Member Firms are autonomous companies, are not agents of Protiviti Inc. or other firms in the Protiviti network and have no authority to obligate or bind other firms in the Protiviti network.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Photos available upon request.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/118099/protiviti_logo.jpg

