International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Russia to cut dollar share in National Wealth Fund, finance ministry source says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:00 IST
CORRECTED-Russia to cut dollar share in National Wealth Fund, finance ministry source says
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Russian finance ministry is planning to diversify the foreign currencies it holds in the National Wealth Fund, a part of Russia's sovereign reserves, in 2020, a source at the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The finance ministry plans to lower the share of the U.S. dollar in the fund, said the source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. The ministry also plans to add more foreign currencies to the fund, which stood at $124.5 billion as of Nov. 1, the source said.

At the end of September, the fund had $45.5 billion U.S. dollars, 39.17 billion euros and 7.67 billion pounds, according to finance ministry data. The finance ministry and the central bank have not immediately replied to Reuters' requests for comment.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Russia to cut dollar share in National Wealth Fund, finance ministry source says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next weeks public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Schiff, in a...

Couple stoned to death 4 years after inter-caste marriage in

In an apparent case of honor killing, a Dalit man and his wife, who married against wishes of the womans family, were allegedly stoned to death when they returned to their village in Gadag district in Karnataka, four years after fleeing it,...

Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy held at IIT Bombay

The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.The idea to set up the Centre was mooted during th...

Brazil for first time votes against U.N. call for end to U.S. embargo on Cuba

Brazil voted for the first time with the United States on Thursday against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to Washingtons economic embargo on communist-run Cuba, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019