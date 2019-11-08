International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Gap CEO Peck to leave; earnings forecast cut sends shares tumbling

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 03:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Gap CEO Peck to leave; earnings forecast cut sends shares tumbling
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gap Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Art Peck will step down and also cut its full-year earnings forecast, blaming slower traffic and operational challenges, sending the apparel maker's shares down 7%.

Peck's departure comes as Gap prepares to spin off its Old Navy brand, a bright spot for the struggling retailer, into a publicly listed company. He has been with Gap for nearly 15 years and will depart after a brief transition, the company said.

Robert Fisher, the company's current non-executive board chairman, will serve as president and chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. The apparel retailer, which estimated a 4% drop in third-quarter same-store sales, now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 to $1.75, down from its previous forecast of $2.05 to $2.15.

"This was a challenging quarter, as macro impacts and slower traffic further pressured results that have been hampered by product and operating challenges across key brands," Gap Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran -USGS

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC, was located 83 km 52 m...

PREVIEW-Boxing-YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide KSI Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other.The online personalit...

Early Mozart manuscript to go on sale in Paris

An original score of two minutes composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was just 16 are to be put up for auction in Paris later this month, Sothebys said on Thursday. The asking price for the handwritten score dating from 1772 has been...

REFILE-Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a programme to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos. Yinka Shonibare - a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019