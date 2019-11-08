Mike Burrell to be new Executive Director of Sustainable Business Council

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope has announced that Mike Burrell will be the new Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Council, starting in January 2020.

"I am delighted to have Mike join the BusinessNZ team to lead the Sustainable Business Council", said Kirk Hope. "Mike's senior executive experience in the public and private sectors will help maintain and grow SBC's reputation as one of the most influential voices in the important area of sustainability."

Karen Silk, the SBC Advisory Board Chair and Acting General Manager, Experience Hub, Westpac New Zealand, said "We are very much looking forward to Mike Burrell joining the Sustainable Business Council. He will bring to the role a deep understanding of environmental and social issues on a global scale as well as the unique New Zealand context in which we operate. He understands the opportunities that sustainability represents for businesses as well as the leadership role that our members play in this area.

"Mike will take up the SBC role with the organization in very good health, thanks to the outstanding contribution of Abbie Reynolds and the whole SBC team. In its 20th year, 114 SBC members are leading change and embracing the opportunities that open up for businesses when they fully integrate care for their environment, their communities, and their people into their thinking.

"Mike will take up the role on 21 January 2020. Abbie Reynolds' last day in the role will be 6 December, and there will be a chance for members to bid her farewell before then. We will greatly miss her warmth and manaakitanga, but we know that Mike will help SBC continue to inspire positive change for sustainable businesses. "

Kirk Hope said "Abbie Reynolds has achieved a huge amount in her 3 ½ years at SBC, including sharing New Zealand business achievements on the Sustainable Development Goals with the world at the United Nations this July, and even more recently being recognized with the Women of Influence: Board and Management award. We wish her all the very best with her future endeavors."

Mike is currently New Zealand's High Commissioner to South Africa. Before that, he was Director for Sustainable Economic Development at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade where he was responsible for leading a division of sector specialists tasked with providing the expertise necessary to implement New Zealand's $600m aid programme. This included projects in renewable energy, climate change, agriculture, and sustainable fisheries.

Prior to joining Foreign Affairs, Mike was the founding CEO of Aquaculture New Zealand, focussing on sustainable growth in aquaculture and sustainable aquaculture practices. He holds degrees from the London School of Economics and the University of Canterbury.