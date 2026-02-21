Left Menu

Business Tycoon Denied Bail in High-Profile Fraud Case

A Delhi court rejected the bail plea of Satya Prakash Bagla, owner of Exclusive Capital Limited, in a case involving alleged cheating of Kolkata investors. Despite health concerns raised by the defense, the prosecution cited flight risk and evidence tampering, as co-accused delayed joining investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:23 IST
Business Tycoon Denied Bail in High-Profile Fraud Case
court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to businessman Satya Prakash Bagla in a high-profile fraud case involving alleged cheating of investors from Kolkata.

Additional Sessions Judge Shunali Gupta rejected Bagla's plea, with a detailed order still pending. Bagla, associated with Exclusive Capital Limited, was apprehended by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on January 9. The prosecution opposed the bail, insisting on the need for custodial interrogation due to absent co-accused party and potential evidence tampering.

Despite defense claims of Bagla's deteriorating health condition, the court prioritized the risk of flight and evidence tampering over his medical needs. This case originates from a complaint by a Kolkata-based couple, highlighting financial misconduct at the helm of Exclusive Capital Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

 India
2
Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

 India
3
Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

 India
4
Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Agai...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026