International Development News
Development News Edition

Bharat Forge Q2 net profit falls 18.72 pc to Rs 205.48 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:44 IST
Bharat Forge Q2 net profit falls 18.72 pc to Rs 205.48 cr
Image Credit: Pixabay

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Friday reported an 18.72 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 205.48 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 252.8 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 2,155.2 crore as against Rs 2,597.27 crore in the year-ago quarter, down 17 percent. The company said its board of directors, at its meeting held on Friday, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2.

Commenting on the performance, Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director BN Kalyani said, "The quarter gone by has been the toughest period witnessed by the company in this decade." The sluggish macroeconomic environment in India resulting in weak end demand across sectors coupled with automotive original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs) need to destock ahead of the introduction of BS-VI emission standards led to demand declining continuously through the quarter, he added.

This underlying weakness has resulted in 35.6 percent de-growth in domestic revenues while the export revenues have declined by 18.1 percent, he added. Kalyani, however, said amidst this weak environment, the passenger vehicle components business stood out across both domestic and export markets with strong outperformance against underlying demand. It stood at Rs 57.6 crore, up 20.9 percent as compared to the same quarter last year.

In commercial vehicles, Bharat Forge said the slowdown in economic activity coupled with the impact of increased axle load norms and transition to BS-VI emission norm from April 1, 2020, had led to OEMs focusing on clearing across the value chain. "Auto components suppliers have been more impacted because of the inventory of components with OEMs. For the quarter, CV business revenues have declined by 67.6 percent to Rs 93.5 crore compared to Q2 FY19," the company added.

Kalyani said the company is using the current environment to cut costs more than earlier anticipated which will bear results once the demand environment stabilizes. Bharat Forge is looking intensively at improving productivity across all facilities and putting more thrust on new product development and research to add value to relationships with all customers, he added.

On the outlook, he said, "Looking ahead, given the prevailing environment in India and the slowdown in North America and Europe, we expect H2 FY20 to be lower than H1 FY20." Kalyani further said, "Over the next two-three quarters, our focus will continue on strengthening the balance sheet, free cash generation, new product development, and opportunistic inorganic growth avenues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Winter session of Legislative Assembly convened from December 17-23

The winter session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh has been convened from December 17 to December 23. The winter session will have five meetings in which subjects pertaining to administrative law and finance will be discu...

President Ramaphosa commends 4IR Commission for work done to date

The Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4IR has presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with its draft diagnostic report towards the countrys 4IR plan and opportunities available to harness it. The report was presented ...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

Armie Hammer to make Broadway return with Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Armie Hammer is set to return to Broadway with Tracy Letts new play The Minutes. Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August Osage County, also stars in the play along with Blair Brown, K Todd Freeman, Austin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019