International Development News
Development News Edition

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-World's worst air: India's pollution crisis in perspective

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:34 IST
THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-World's worst air: India's pollution crisis in perspective
Image Credit: Twitter (@EmmanuelMacron)

Wildfires have raged across California for about a month and air problems persist in China, but no other place on Earth is battling the scale and severity of the pollution that chokes large swathes of north India.

for an animated world map showing the amount of PM 2.5 particulate matter in the air.

PEAK POLLUTION

Air pollution in New Delhi and surrounding areas reached this year's worst level on Nov. 3 and 4, with some indices showing PM 2.5 levels at 407 and more than 500 respectively. Having already declared a public health emergency, authorities in the world's most polluted capital ordered schools to close and limited the number of cars on the roads.

BEYOND THE CAPITAL

India's air pollution problem extends far beyond the more than 20 million residents of New Delhi. Its northern belt is one of the most densely populated parts of the planet.

The industrial hub of Kanpur, home to 3 million people, is followed by 13 Indian cities on a World Health Organization (WHO) list of places with the worst air. Although air quality readings have consistently stayed above 500 for consecutive days, Kanpur, like most other Indian cities, lacks the infrastructure necessary to fight air pollution and has adopted few emergency measures.

FARMING FACTORS

Farmers in India's breadbasket states of Punjab and Haryana burn off rice paddy straw and stubble every year in preparation for the winter sowing season.

This year, satellites began to detect a significant number of fires in late October. Further analysis of satellite data showed the spike in fires has been shifting later into winter, when lower temperatures and weaker winds swell the accumulation of pollutants. The shift was pushed by a 2009 policy change intended to save groundwater, which bars farmers from transplanting paddy seedlings until the middle of June, instead of a previous date of mid-May.

Rice is a terribly thirsty crop, and some varieties require almost 5,000 liters of water for every kilogram of grain produced. Late sowing means late harvest. With less time left for the winter crop, farmers tend to burn the straw to get rid of it quickly. High in silica content, paddy straw cannot be used to feed animals.

India's monsoon also arrived a little late this year. After a June start, it began withdrawing more than a month later than usual, causing yet more delay.

Also Read: Pope demands 'predators' stop plundering the Earth

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Geo-mapping of over 6 lakh registered Waqf properties to be completed by 2022: Union Minister Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the geo-mapping of over six lakh registered Waqf properties in the country would be completed by 2022. Over the past five years, more than 98 per cent of Waqf properties hav...

Turkish, Russian troops conduct 3rd joint patrol in Syria

Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrol in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey. Turkeys Defense Ministry said the tro...

China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions

The head of Chinas top state-run semiconductor maker, Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, called on U.S. companies to do better in efforts to overcome China-U.S. tech tensions given they continue to profit from the Chinese market. Semiconductors have be...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

HIGHLIGHTThe BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a 50-50 power-sharing agreement before the elections.Amid the political stalemate in Mahar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019