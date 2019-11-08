International Development News
Iran confirms downing of drone, says it belonged to foreign country - IRNA

Iran has confirmed that its forces shot down a drone on Friday and said it belonged to a foreign country, state news agency IRNA reported.

"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, quoted by IRNA.

