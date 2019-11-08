Iran confirms downing of drone, says it belonged to foreign country - IRNA
Iran has confirmed that its forces shot down a drone on Friday and said it belonged to a foreign country, state news agency IRNA reported.
"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, quoted by IRNA.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran -sources
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- IRNA
- state news agency
- governor
- Parisa Hafezi
- Angus MacSwan
ALSO READ
Saudi minister says maximum pressure only way to get Iran to negotiate - Liberation newspaper
UPDATE 1-Saudi minister says maximum pressure only way to get Iran to negotiate
Maha: 5 booked for duping job aspirant of Rs 1.13 lakh
People initially frowned upon me for intellectualising my characters: Boman Irani
UPDATE 2-U.S. gives firms time to wind down deals with COSCO unit hit by Iran sanctions