EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran -sources
The United States plans to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities that would make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Trump administration, which last year pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the sources on condition of anonymity.
Also Read: Oil companies defer snapping fuel supplies to Air India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-European shares take a breather before Brexit talks resume
Air pollution caused 400,000 premature European deaths in 2016 - EU agency
European shares tepid before Brexit talks resume
SC asks J&K administration to place before it orders issued by authorities to impose communication restrictions in the state
SC asks J-K administration to place before it orders imposing communication restrictions