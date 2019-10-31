International Development News
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 03:33 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran -sources
Image Credit: istockphoto.com

The United States plans to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities that would make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration, which last year pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the sources on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Oil companies defer snapping fuel supplies to Air India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs' Mahomes limited again at practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially limited again at practice on Wednesday as he continues to work back from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver. Head coach Andy Reid said before practice Mahomes...

UPDATE 3-Twitter to ban political ads in apparent swipe at Facebook

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the companys chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that won praise from Democrats and scorn from Donald Trumps presidential campaign. Weve made the decision to stop ...

Soccer-Villa edge Wolves to reach League Cup quarters

Goals by Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady saw Aston Villa edge Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday. Five-time winners Villa led at halftime when El Ghazis close-range sho...

UPDATE 9-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and major climate gathering after riots

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of an APEC summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019