High-Level task force to be constituted to study all schemes of Himachal

The State Government of Himachal Pradesh organized the Global Investors' Meet 2019, a flagship business event, at Dharamshala, on November 7 -8, 2019.

The Global Investors’ Meet was attended by diplomats, leaders from the corporate sector, senior policymakers, development agencies and investors from across the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@Rising_Himachal)

A High-Level task force will be constituted with Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary as chairperson, and representatives of the Union Ministries of agriculture and food processing, railways and tourism, to study all schemes of the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh State Government in order to ensure better implementation of these schemes. The high-level task force will give its recommendations within three months. This was announced by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways, Piyush Goyal, while speaking at the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh today.

The State Government of Himachal Pradesh organized the Global Investors' Meet 2019, a flagship business event, at Dharamshala, on November 7 -8, 2019. The event was held to showcase the policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities in eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the State. The eight focus sectors are agri-business and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, wellness, healthcare and AYUSH, housing and urban development, IT-ITeS and electronics, education and skill development.

Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal attended the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 today in Dharamshala and informed about the investment and policies of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for promoting investment in Himachal Pradesh and the hill states of India. The Global Investors' Meet was attended by diplomats, leaders from the corporate sector, senior policymakers, development agencies and investors from across the world.

Himachal Pradesh has implemented an online Single Window System which provides approvals and renewals for investment in all the sectors. An investor can now apply for permission for purchase of land under section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reform Act, 1972, through an online portal. The State Government has eased out the process of getting construction permits by curtailing required NoCs.

The State Government of Himachal Pradesh has brought HP MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2019, that allows the implementation of the project for MSMEs' without waiting for approvals/ NoCs/ permissions in order to strengthen the MSME sector which is the backbone of the State.

To provide impetus to the tourism sector in a sustainable way, the State Government has notified HP Tourism Policy 2019 to promote the development of new tourist destinations by providing Capital Investment Subsidy.

The State Government has also brought other sector-specific policies such as IT and ESDM Policy, Film Policy, and Electric Vehicle Policy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

