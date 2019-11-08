International Development News
Development News Edition

Bridgestone to merge India ops with EMEA biz unit in 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:02 IST
Bridgestone to merge India ops with EMEA biz unit in 2020

Tyre major Bridgestone announced on Friday the merger of its India business with Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) block from next year, segregating it from the China Asia-Pacific strategic business unit. The move is aimed at unlocking untapped potential in both India and EMEA, the company said in a release.

The integration of India business into EMEA comes as a result of the latter's ongoing transformation capitalising on the opportunities digitalisation offers, it said. "From January 1, Bridgestone India business will fall into the EMEA SBU, transferring from the China Asia-Pacific SBU.

"As a result, Bridgestone Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa (BSEMEA) will become Bridgestone Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India and Africa (BSEMIA), one of four SBUs globally, alongside its business in Japan, the Americas and China Asia-Pacific region," the company said. Also,the India business will join the company's recently announced EMs division, alongside the businesses in Africa, the Middle East, and Russia, Bridgestone said.

India is a market with huge potential. There are huge learnings that Bridgestone India can pass on to what is now Bridgestone EMEA, and vice versa. We are committed to working with India to make the company a leading mobility solutions provider across all three continents our business unit operates in, said Paolo Ferrari, chief executive officer and president for EMEA, Bridgestone. The company also said that Parag Satpute will continue to lead theIndia business as its managing director. As a result of the rapid expansion of the Indian automotive and tyre market, there is a great opportunity in the retail, internet sales, original equipment after-sales, and, in particular, fleets spaces opportunities that can be better realised when paired with Bridgestone EMEAs experience and expertise, the release said.

Likewise, EMEAs digital transformation can be accelerated by Indias tech skills and IT know-how, it added. "This integration will enable Bridgestone India to offer Indian consumers convenience, efficiency and sustainability through mobility solutions. It will also speed up bringing new business models. With our manufacturing footprint and ongoing investments, we are a part committed to the Make in India movement," said Satpute.

This realignment would enable us to leverage greater insights from some of the evolved and mature automotive markets and have access to newer learning in the retail, internet sales and original equipment after-sales, in particular, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Backing for Mexico's leader hits lowest ebb after security setbacks - poll

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slipped to its lowest since he took office nearly a year ago, dragged down by security lapses, a tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky show...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.The SP 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13, at 3,081....

Lebanon's Geagea sees politicians "on another planet", fears unrest

Lebanese leaders appear to be on another planet with no sign of a new government despite an economic crisis, one of the countrys main Christian politicians said on Friday, warning of social unrest if basic goods run short.Samir Geagea, head...

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019