UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% quarterly growth

London, Nov 11 (AFP) Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product rebounded in the July-September period after a 0.2-percent contraction in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negative growth. (AFP) AMS

