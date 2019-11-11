International Development News
Development News Edition

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm wins up to Rs 2,500 cr contracts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:01 IST
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm wins up to Rs 2,500 cr contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won significant contracts across various segments. As per the company's classification, significant contracts are those in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses," L&T said in a statement. It said its water and effluent treatment business secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) for augmenting and strengthening Dhanbad Urban Water Supply Scheme Phase II under Dhanbad Municipal Corporation.

"The scope of work includes design and construction of an intake structure of capacity 77 MLD, two water treatment plants of aggregate capacity of 15.5 MLD, transmission and distribution pipelines of 584 km, ground level service reservoirs of aggregate capacity of 8,600 KL, house service connections and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works including operation & maintenance for 5 years," the statement said. The business is also executing Hazaribagh and Ranchi urban water supply schemes for the same client.

The company said its geostructure business has secured an order from State Project Management Unit, West Bengal for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in East Bardhhaman & Hooghly districts, using sheet piles and Bullah piles. Another order has been secured from BPCL for construction of stone columns in Krishnapatnam, and from BHEL to construct piles and related civil work for the 2x660 MW STPP coal and ash handling plant at Ennore.

Besides, the company has received an order from CMRL for underground works at Korukkupet station, Chennai, and from IndusInd Bank to construct a diaphragm wall for a basement multi-level car park at Teynampet, Chennai. The company said its buildings and factories business has received an order for execution of mechanical works for a cement plant at Kurnool.

Additionally, the construction arm has received add on orders for some of its existing projects across Transportation Infrastructure (TI) and Metallurgical and Material Handling (MMH) businesses. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cavani facing prospect of losing PSG starting spot to Icardi

Paris, Nov 11 AP Unyielding support from his fans may not be enough to console Edinson Cavani amid the reality unfolding before him at Paris Saint-Germain. The clubs all-time leading scorer looks like losing his place in the starting lineup...

The 20th Nan'an "Stone Expo" upgraded "International Brand Economy Belt"

NANAN, China, Nov. 11, 2019 Xinhua-AsiaNet--On October 8, the 20th China Nanan Shuitou International Stone Expo and Stone Design Week referred to as Stone Expo opened in Nanan City, Quanzhou, Fujian Province. As a grand event for internati...

Two arrested by customs for smuggling Rs 75 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport

Two men have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 75 lakh at the Delhi airport, an official said on Monday. The accused, aged 62 and 29 years, were intercepted after their arriv...

Jaipur resorts hosting new Maha Cong MLA creates buzz among locals

A resort in the Rajasthan capital has become one of the centres of power play amid efforts to form the government in Maharashtra. Since Friday evening, the new Congress MLAs are holed up at the resort on Delhi Road near here while party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019