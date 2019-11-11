International Development News
BlueRose Publishers plans to hire over 200 people by 2020

Self publishing house BlueRose Publishers on Monday said it aims to hire over 200 people as marketing executives, editors, copy writers, consultants and for regular operations by 2020. Besides, the company is looking for expansion in all major cities in India and abroad to start a chain of book lounges, BlueRose said in a statement.

BlueRose's order book till now for financial year 2019-20 is of around Rs 3 crore, and is expected to reach USD 1 million (around Rs 7 crore) by the end of the fiscal, it added. "BlueRose has been bootstrapping till now and is managing expenses from the company’s cash, coming in through the door. But, now we are ready to take the company to the next level," Syed Arshad, founder of BlueRose Publishers said.

The firm is in touch with a lot of investment companies which have shown interest in its model, he added. BlueRose has over 3,000 titles registered under its name and adds 120-150 authors monthly for book publishing. It offers end-to-end services ranging from filing the copyright application, editing, designing, and formatting to listing on online portals like Amazon, it added.

