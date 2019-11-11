Balrampur Chini Q2 net profit up 8% to Rs 99.8 cr

Leading sugar firm Balrampur Chini on Monday reported an 8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.80 crore for the September quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 92.52 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 862.64 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 1,022.69 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Re 1 each for 2019-20, involving a total outgo of Rs 66.3 crore including dividend distribution tax of Rs 11.30 crore.

