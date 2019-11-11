Jaquar Group s Mehra Family Joins the Forbes List of top 100 Billionaires of India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes, one of the world's most prestigious business magazines, has released their list of top 100 billionaires of 2019 in India. It features Mr. Rajesh Mehra of Jaquar Group, among other legendaries as one of the top 100 wealthiest people in the country.

The collaborative efforts of Mr. Rajesh Mehra, along with his brothers Mr. Kishan Mehra and Mr. Ajay Mehra, led to the establishment of the Jaquar Group in 1960. Over the years, with superior products in par with technological development and quality service, Jaquar Group continues to be a torchbearer of change in terms of sanitation and lighting solutions. With the plethora of products ranging from shower systems, shower enclosures, wellness products, and lighting products, Jaquar Group has emerged as top players in the health and sanitation industry.

As of today, the net worth of Mr. Rajesh Mehra is estimated to be 1.5 Billion dollars. The company sees an annual turnover of over Rs. 3588 crore and is expected to grow twice in revenue in the near future. A brand that has been strengthened by generations together, the biggest USP of Jaquar Group is their versatility and their ability to stay relevant and connected to changing times.

Talking about the prestigious event, Mr. Rajesh Mehra said, "Standing tall with legends of the corporate world gives all of us tremendous joy. Forbes is the world's most prestigious business magazine, which recognizes industrialists through various initiatives. Such recognition strengthens the brand and boosts our motivation. Jaquar Group's influence across the globe has grown manifold and impacted its imagery among professionals and the corporate world at large."

It is true to say that, Jaquar Group has revolutionized the sanitary and bathroom industry with innovation encompassing utility and comfort. The company has forever endeavored to cater to all the socio-economic segments with their range of products to enhance public health and hygiene. The company has always set a challenging yardstick to reach their goals and vision, which has earned them many prestigious awards. It is commendable and inspiring to know how Jaquar has grown from a humble beginning to standing tall as one of the key players in the bathroom fittings business market.

About Jaquar Group:

Jaquar Group is a rapidly growing multi-diversified 'Complete Bathroom and Lighting Solutions' brand with a turnover of INR 3588 Crores in 2018-19. Conceived way back in 1960, Jaquar Group today is an undisputed market leader in the organized bath fittings category with over 60% market share. Dedicated to the best in class customer service, Jaquar Group currently has 1200 experienced service technicians. Jaquar Group was built on the platform of highest quality standards, aesthetics and with the intent of providing world class products. Founded in 1960 by Late Shri N. L. Mehra, Jaquar Group is an undisputed market leader in the bath fittings category that has transformed the industry from merely utilitarian to inspirational.

Website: https://www.jaquar.com/products/

