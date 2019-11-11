CCI invites research papers, articles for annual journal on competition law and policy by Dec 31

The Competition Commission on Monday invited original high quality research papers, articles and book reviews for publication in its annual Journal on Competition Law and Policy. The last date of submitting papers is December 31, 2019, the fair trade regulator said in a tweet.

"Full papers along with CV of author(s) and duly signed certificate of originality...may be sent to journals@cci.gov.in," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a detailed note. "The Commission invites original high quality research papers, articles and book reviews on competition law, economics of competition law and contemporary antitrust or competition issues for publication in the ... journal," it added.

Further, the regulator said that research works on themes such as cartel, vertical restraints and competition, merger and acquisition, new age economy and intellectual property rights and competition law among others will be encouraged. Papers received for publication in the journal will be selected through two stage review process.

In the initial stage, the joint editors will carry out a blind review to determine the eligibility of the paper for further review. On clearing the initial stage, the paper will be sent to the editorial board.

