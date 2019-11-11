International Development News
Development News Edition

Airbnb, Chobani among companies to oppose U.S. asylum work permit slowdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:30 IST
Airbnb, Chobani among companies to oppose U.S. asylum work permit slowdown

Airbnb, Chobani, Western Union and a dozen other companies are urging the withdrawal of a Trump administration proposal to slow down the work permit approval process for asylum seekers.

The companies - joined by Uniqlo, Ben & Jerry's, DoorDash and others - spoke out against a recently proposed regulation in a letter sent to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday. "We are concerned that the proposed rule would hurt our ability to attract and retain talent," they wrote. "Many of the undersigned companies already have asylum seekers in our workforce and many will have a need to hire members of this population in the months ahead."

The proposed regulation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on asylum seekers. The president and his top officials have argued that most migrants who request asylum in the United States lack valid claims and seek the status for economic reasons. Asylum seekers can apply for a work permit 150 days after making a claim for protection in the United States. Under existing regulations, immigration officers must approve or deny such a request within 30 days.

But the administration argues the requirement for a quick turnaround monopolizes resources that could be used elsewhere. In September, USCIS, the agency that handles the applications, proposed a regulation https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/09/09/2019-19125/removal-of-30-day-processing-provision-for-asylum-applicant-related-form-i-765-employment to eliminate the 30-day deadline. A USCIS spokeswoman said she could not comment on the companies' letter due to the ongoing regulatory process. Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli said in September the proposed change would allow for better vetting and security procedures.

Adding to the barriers for asylum seekers, the administration announced https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/11/14/2019-24366/us-citizenship-and-immigration-services-fee-schedule-and-changes-to-certain-other-immigration on Friday in a separate proposal that it will publish a regulation that would impose a $50 fee on certain asylum applications. The charge would be the first of its kind for U.S. asylum requests. An analysis by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found that only three countries - Australia, Fiji, and Iran - charged a fee for initial asylum applications.

At the same time, the administration proposed raising fees for U.S. citizenship applications to $1,170, an 83% increase. Christopher Miller, an activism manager with Ben & Jerry's, said in a statement that the company opposed the fee changes.

"These policies are disappointing but not surprising from an administration that is doing everything it can to build walls and keep people out," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chile to re-write Pinochet-era constitution in win for protesters

The Chilean government has agreed to write a new constitution to replace one dating back to the Pinochet dictatorship, bowing to the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in often violent demonstrations in recent weeks. Interi...

Spain's Socialists rule out grand coalition with conservative rivals

Spains Socialists said on Monday they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition Peoples Party, after Sundays repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament, complicating efforts to form a stable government in the cou...

Hong Kong violence reignites concerns about 'support' of Chinese troops

HIGHLIGHTSHong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as violence escalated.The violence drew a chilling warning from the editor-in-chief of Chinas Global Times tabloid, who said that Hong Ko...

IOA rejects new Draft National Sports Code, says might lead to IOC suspension

India will incur the International Olympic Committees wrath and might even be suspended if it goes ahead with administrative reforms enshrined in the Draft National Sports Code 2017, the IOA has warned, rejecting the proposed document compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019