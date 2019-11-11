Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School (GBS) under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF), held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in and around Amtala- at the Globsyn Knowledge Campus. This event was meticulously planned, organised and executed exclusively by the students of the B-School, as a part of the 'Care for Society' initiative of GBS. During the last 5 years, KYLF has touched the lives of 4000+ children and 2000+ mothers and teachers through Kalyani Ananda Utsav.

Over 600 underprivileged children from 36 schools, between 7 years to 17 years of age and classes I to XI, thoroughly enjoyed themselves along with their parents and teachers at this all-encompassing carnival of exciting competitions and fun games, efficaciously hosted by the students of the B-School. KE Carmel, Ramkrishnapur Sarada Bidya Mandir, Rotary Siksha Kendra, Amtala Ghoshpara F P School, Udairampur Pallisree Sikshayatan, Barkey Free Primary School, Shishu Samsad Nursery School, La Martini were the primary participating schools at Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019. While the children took part in the 'Sit and Draw', 'Go As You Like' and Elocution competitions, their mothers took part in the 'Conch Blowing' and 'Pot Breaking' contests. Elocution and 'Antakshari' rounds for their teachers were the other main attractions of the day. Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resource Investigation and Development, Govt of West Bengal and P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas, Govt of West Bengal was the Chief Guests and Suman Banerjee, well-known actor from the Bengali film fraternity was the Guest of Honor at this event.

"While 'knowing' skills is imparted at GBS through a structured pedagogy, 'doing' and 'being' skills are propagated through its Beyond Education activities. Events like Kalyani Ananda Utsav provide an opportunity for students to contribute towards the betterment of society, as well as develop themselves as dedicated & compassionate managers and better human beings. Such social-impact projects have led to the recognition of 'Care for Society' initiative of KYLF by AICTE as a 'Best Practice' nationally. These unique initiatives incubate young minds with the nuances of management skills, and also cultivate in them a strong sense of responsible leadership," said Rahul Dasgupta, Director, Globsyn Business School. Kalyani Ananda Utsav, in its 6th year now, has been conceptualized with an objective to ignite the aspirations of the underprivileged children in semi urban areas and give them a chance to exhibit their talent. The platform also provided the mothers and teachers of these children an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills.

