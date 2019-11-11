Lebanon banking association to protect staff, talk to union - statement

Lebanon's banking association said on Monday it would work to protect staff and would talk with the union of bank staff, which has called for a strike on Tuesday due to security concerns.

The banking association statement did not say whether banks would close on Tuesday, after Lebanese broadcasters, LBC and NBN reported that the banks would shut their doors because of the planned stoppage.

