International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Apple Card and six other tech tools accused of gender bias

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:41 IST
FACTBOX-Apple Card and six other tech tools accused of gender bias
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

From recruitment software that favors male applicants to facial recognition technology that fails to recognize transgender people, a growing number of artificial intelligence (AI) programs have been accused of holding human gender bias.

Apple became the latest tech giant to face criticism last week when customers of its new credit card service, including company co-founder Steve Wozniak, said it appeared to give men higher credit limits than women. Here are six other tech tools that have been accused of gender discrimination:

* FACEBOOK ADS A U.S. study this year found Facebook's algorithms matching marketing for housing and jobs with viewers leant on stereotypes. Ads for jobs in the lumber industry went mostly to white men, while secretary positions were mostly directed at black women, according to the study.

* AMAZON'S RECRUITING TOOL Amazon scrapped an experimental automated recruiting engine that used AI to give job candidates scores ranging from one to five stars after finding it did not like women. Amazon's computer models were trained to vet applicants by observing patterns in resumes submitted to the company. But as most came from men, reflecting male dominance across the tech industry, the system had taught itself that male candidates were preferable.

* DIGITAL ASSISTANTS A United Nations report this year said popular digital assistants styled as female helpers such as Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana reinforced sexist stereotypes and normalized sexist harassment. Styled as female helpers, most voice assistants were programmed to be submissive and servile - including politely responding to insults.

* FACIAL RECOGNITION technology struggles to recognise transgender people and those who do not define themselves as male or female, according to an October study by the U.S. University of Colorado Boulder. Researchers tested facial recognition systems from IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Clarifai on photographs of trans men and found they were misidentified as women 38% of the time.

* GOOGLE IMAGES A 2015 University of Washington study found women were underrepresented in Google Images search results for most jobs and slightly underrepresented for some of them, including CEO. The researchers said the issue could have had a negative impact on people's perceptions, reinforcing bias and preconceptions. * JOB COACHING ADS Another 2015 study by Carnegie Mellon University in the U.S. found that Google's ad-targeting system was more likely to show offers for job coaching services for highly-paid positions to men than women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Construction labourers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and labourers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speaki...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honour, homeland...

HC notice to Centre, TN on preserving glory of Mamallapuram

A Madras High Court bench has issued notices to the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments over the tourist town of Mamallapuram becoming a dirty place again, a month after it was cleaned and spruced for the summit between Prime Minister Na...

UPDATE 5-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State, a German and an American, starting a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syria. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019