Vymo Wins Aditya Birla's Bizlabs Fintech Award for Mobile-first Personal Sales Assistant

AI-enabled Personal Assistant lends greater visibility into customer engagements and improves operational efficiency

Vymo, a New York-based next-generation CRM startup, that uses mobility and intelligence as key levers to improve sales productivity, was adjudged winners by Aditya Birla Capital Group, one of India's largest diversified financial conglomerates, at the recently concluded BizLabs Fintech 2019 for its disruptive intelligent innovations in financial services.

Judged by a panel of industry experts including Chief Executive of Financial Services, Aditya Birla Group, Mr Ajay Srinivasan, Vymo was selected from a pool of 1200+ proposals across Retail, Financial Services, Mobility and Data Analytics & New Tech. Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, gave away the award along with Mr Ajay Srinivasan.

Global insurers have deployed Vymo as a mobile-first sales productivity solution of choice to drive sales productivity across sales teams. While most CRMs have an adoption rate of less than 30%, more than 85% of Vymo's 100,000+ users log in on a daily basis to plan their sales activities which translates to a revenue impact of 3-10% annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO - Vymo, says, "It's an honor to be recognized by the Aditya Birla Group, which is one of India's leading business conglomerates. With actionable insights at every stage of the sales process, we are setting the industry standard for customer interactions. The recognition is a great opportunity for us to innovate at scale."

Vymo was earlier awarded the 'AI for All' award in the category 'Empowering Employees with AI' by Microsoft (https://bit.ly/2ugk9HO) and has been recognized as a 'Cool Vendor in CRM Sales' (https://yhoo.it/2TinDDw) by world's leading advisory firm, Gartner, for two consecutive years.

About Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the holding company of all the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. Through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, it manages aggregate assets worth over Rs 3000 billion. It is among the top five private diversified NBFCs in India and one of the largest private life insurance companies, asset management companies and general insurance brokers in the country.

About Vymo

Vymo (getvymo.com) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant; it captures sales activities automatically and predicts 'next best actions' intelligently. Vymo has 100,000 users in 50+ large enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, SBI Life, Apollo Munich, HDFC Bank, and Sumitomo. Vymo is a Gartner Cool Vendor and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

Related links

Website - www.getvymo.com

Watch Vymo in action - video

Download logo - link.

Media Contact:

Gunjan Saha

gunjan@getvymo.com

+91 704-408-4618

Growth Marketer

Vymo