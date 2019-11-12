Bloom Hotel to open 10 new properties in Gujarat

Bloom Hotel Group plans to open ten new properties in Gujarat aiming consolidated asset and financial target of Rs 100 crore over the next 2-3 years. The company, which has recently launched its first property in the state with 68 rooms, is targeting around 1,000 rooms in the next 24 months.

"We see fantastic potential across the state with several more hotels already signed," Bloom Hotel Group COO Sanjeev Sethi said. The company said it is planning to sign at least 10 more hotels within next 24 months across leading markets in the state, including Surat, Baroda and GIFT city, among others.

When asked what sort of investment is the company looking at in Gujarat, a company official said, "Bloom will jointly invest with leading hotel developers in the state with a consolidated asset and financial target of Rs 100 crore over the next 2-3 years." The official did not elaborate further.

The group is targeting 1,000 rooms in the state during the period, the official added. Bloom operates in mid segment and boutique hotels across different locations in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Udaipur and Rishikesh.

It has set a target of operating 100 hotels by 2021 and is also exploring new markets including Kerala, Pune, Jaipur and Varanasi, among others.

