FreedomPay Announces An Agreement With Marriott International For Commerce Technology Innovation

FreedomPay, an innovative leader in commerce technologies, today announced an agreement with Marriott International to adopt FreedomPay's award winning commerce platform to be used across Marriott's lodging portfolio beginning in the United States and Canada and expanding into other global regions.

The agreement couples a technology powerhouse that is recognized as the technology engine for many of the world's leading brands across diverse industries with the leading hospitality company that manages and franchises more than 7,000 properties in 132 countries and territories.

"FreedomPay's global reach is unique in the world of commerce and provides leading enterprises with a highly available and scalable single, unified platform across all continents versus managing a patchwork of disparate providers," said FreedomPay CEO and Founder, Tom Durovsik.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises worldwide merging security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data driven solutions. Its fully integrated, patented technology offers unparalleled flexibility and optionality for enterprises operating across borders, across industries and across point of sale and merchant service providers. As corporations begin to consolidate commerce delivery across the globe, a single, unified platform is required to deliver a true omni-channel solution.

"Marriott is committed to technology that facilitates unmatched customer service across the globe," said Val Bauduin, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Marriott. "We are excited to work with FreedomPay to drive innovation, speed to market, and scale toward our goal of a seamless customer experience."

"The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is transformational for enterprises dealing with a rapidly changing payments landscape and focused on delivering best-in-class capabilities today and in the future," Tom Durovsik, FreedomPay CEO and Founder added. "Our combined drive for innovation and commitment to technological advancement represents the future of hospitality and lodging."

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale.

