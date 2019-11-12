International Development News
Development News Edition

FreedomPay Announces An Agreement With Marriott International For Commerce Technology Innovation

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:30 IST

 FreedomPay, an innovative leader in commerce technologies, today announced an agreement with Marriott International to adopt FreedomPay's award winning commerce platform to be used across Marriott's lodging portfolio beginning in the United States and Canada and expanding into other global regions. 

The agreement couples a technology powerhouse that is recognized as the technology engine for many of the world's leading brands across diverse industries with the leading hospitality company that manages and franchises more than 7,000 properties in 132 countries and territories.

"FreedomPay's global reach is unique in the world of commerce and provides leading enterprises with a highly available and scalable single, unified platform across all continents versus managing a patchwork of disparate providers," said FreedomPay CEO and Founder, Tom Durovsik.

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises worldwide merging security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data driven solutions. Its fully integrated, patented technology offers unparalleled flexibility and optionality for enterprises operating across borders, across industries and across point of sale and merchant service providers. As corporations begin to consolidate commerce delivery across the globe, a single, unified platform is required to deliver a true omni-channel solution.

"Marriott is committed to technology that facilitates unmatched customer service across the globe," said Val Bauduin, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Marriott. "We are excited to work with FreedomPay to drive innovation, speed to market, and scale toward our goal of a seamless customer experience."

"The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is transformational for enterprises dealing with a rapidly changing payments landscape and focused on delivering best-in-class capabilities today and in the future," Tom Durovsik, FreedomPay CEO and Founder added. "Our combined drive for innovation and commitment to technological advancement represents the future of hospitality and lodging."

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale.

Find out more, please visit: www.freedompay.com.

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand

England boss Gareth Southgates decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with team mate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday. S...

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of Soo...

People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez

Asserting that Guru Nanak Dev lives in our hearts, President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people on Tuesday to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. He also impressed upon people to imb...

UPDATE 1-Moldova's fledgling government brought down by no confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption. Sandu had formed an uneasy coaliti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019