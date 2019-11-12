International Development News
Development News Edition

Smarten Spaces gets USD 12 mn funding from Symphony International Holdings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:15 IST
Smarten Spaces gets USD 12 mn funding from Symphony International Holdings

Sinapore-based Smarten Spaces on Tuesday said it has raised USD 12 million (about Rs 86 crore) from Symphony International Holdings Ltd. Proceeds from the series A round will be used to expand the company's development centre and engineering team for work around artificial intelligence in Singapore and India, Smarten Spaces said.

The funds will also be used to increase local presence in Singapore, India, Thailand, Indonesia, US and Australia, as well as to enhance support and work with global partner ecosystem, it added. Smarten Spaces, using its artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) platform, provides solutions to help space owners and managers improve productivity, reduce operational costs and offer conveniences to the end-users.

Launched in 2017, the company focuses on enterprise offices, real estate developers, coworking, co-living and other spaces. "Their (Symphony) long-term view and portfolio of investments in real estate and consumer brands provide many synergistic opportunities as we expand Smarten Spaces across the Asia Pacific and North America within the rapidly growing prop-tech industry," Smarten Spaces founder and CEO Dinesh Malkani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

New York City beats Tokyo to become world's most innovative city

New York took first place in a list of the worlds most innovative cities on Tuesday, with the United States performing strongly for its embrace of smart technology and start-ups.Japans Tokyo - last years winner - and the British capital Lon...

Srikanth gets 1st round walkover after Momota pull-out, Sourabh in main round

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the mens singles second round without playing a shot after his opponent Kento Momotas pull-out while Sourabh Verma entered the main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wi...

Sena moves SC against governor's refusal to give more time, declined urgent hearing

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governors decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state but failed to get an urgent hearing in the m...

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid arrives in Nepal on four-day visit

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid arrived here on a four-day goodwill visit on the invitation of his counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari, an official statement said. Hamid was received by Bhandari on his arrival at the Tribhuvan Interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019