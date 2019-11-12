International Development News
Development News Edition

Jewellery exports dip 5.49% in Oct to Rs 24,583 cr: GJEPC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:52 IST
Jewellery exports dip 5.49% in Oct to Rs 24,583 cr: GJEPC

The gems and jewellery exports continued to be affected following geopolitical tensions as the overall shipments in October declined by 5.49 per cent to Rs 24,583.19 crore compared to the same month last year. The exports stood at Rs 26,010.87 crore in October 2018, according to data given by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The decline in exports is mainly due to a decline in demand in the main export markets following the US-China trade war, protests in Hong Kong and the implementation of VAT in the Middle East, GJEPC added. The exports have been impacted due to weak demand from the US market triggered by the continuing trade war between the US and China, it said.

Further, the on-going protests in Hong Kong and the slowdown in the Middle East after the implementation of value-added tax (VAT) from January 2018 also affected gems and jewellery exports, it said. Set up by the Commerce Ministry, GJEPC is the apex body of the gems and jewellery industry representing over 6,000 exporters in the sector.

The overall gems and jewellery exports declined by 5.14 per cent during April to October 2019 to Rs 1,57,326.03 crore compared to Rs 1,65,845.63 crore during the same period last year. The exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) in October dipped by 18.35 per cent to Rs 13,875.19 crore as compared to Rs 16,993.89 crore in the same month last year.

While CPD exports from April-October went down by 17.42 per cent to Rs 85,931.99 crore from Rs 1,04,062.15 crore during April-October 2018. However, shipments of gold jewellery in October grew by 8.50 per cent to Rs 7,577.59 crore from Rs 6,983.92 crore in October 2018.

Gold Jewellery exports from April-October went up by 4.35 per cent to Rs 51,002.81 crore from Rs 48,877.65 crore in the corresponding months of 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka prisoners demand freedom after Swede's killer pardoned

Hundreds of inmates at Sri Lankas biggest high-security prison staged the second day of protests Tuesday, demanding their freedom after the president pardoned a well-connected man convicted of brutally murdering a Swedish teenager. Jude Jay...

Amway India expects health, beauty segments to revive revenue growth

Direct selling FMCG firm Amway India is looking to clock 6-7 growth in revenue next year, driven by health and beauty segments, a top company official has said. The company, which on Tuesday introduced new products in its global premium bea...

JMM Central Committe Secy Akeel Akhtar quits party

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM Central Committee secretary Akeel Akhtar has quit from the primary membership of the party. In his resignation letter to JMM president, Shibu Soren on Monday, Akhtar, a former MLA said that he was quitting from t...

Paul Thomas Anderson's next a high school movie set in 1970s

Celebrated filmmaker Paul Thomas Andersons next directorial venture will be a high school movie set in the 1970s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson will write, direct and produce the yet-untitled film.The film will revolve aroun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019