International Development News
Development News Edition

Eastman collaborates with NB Coatings to offer sustainable automotive plastic

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Kingsport
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:11 IST
Eastman collaborates with NB Coatings to offer sustainable automotive plastic

Global specialty plastics provider Eastman announces its collaboration with NB Coatings, a leader in paint on plastics for both domestic and transplant original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to create a new solution for interior Class A painted surfaces with Trēva™ engineering bioplastic. Trēva offers a viable option for companies interested in creating sustainable, cost-effective products. With the recent commercialization of its carbon renewal technology, Eastman produces Trēva with biobased and recycled content. When painted with NB Coatings paint systems, Trēva can meet the demanding Class A surface requirements as specified by OEMs.

"Trēva provides a biobased, sustainable alternative to polycarbonate, ABS and PC-ABS for interior automotive applications at a cost-neutral position," said Chris Scarazzo, Eastman automotive market segment leader. "Eastman's material innovations match what OEMs need to develop lasting parts with sustainable materials and help them achieve their goals for sustainable content and replacement of petroleum-based plastic."

Sourced from sustainably managed forests, Trēva has biobased content of 42-46 percent, certified by the USDA's BioPreferred® program. To continue reducing waste and maximizing resources, Trēva benefits from carbon renewal technology, Eastman's proprietary recycling process that recycles waste plastic typically sent to landfills or found as litter in waterways.

Carbon renewal technology is a chemical recycling technology that diverts mixed waste plastics from the landfill and converts them to simple molecular components that are then reintroduced in the production of a variety of Eastman products, including Trēva—without performance compromise.

In automotive applications, cellulose-based Trēva exhibits high performance and reduced environmental impact. With optical and birefringence properties, it provides high clarity and superior strength and is suitable for applications such as human machine interface (HMI) lenses. Trēva also withstands the challenges of automotive interiors, including high temperatures, humidity, UV, scratch/mar and general durability requirements. Trēva has low VOC emissions, which is critical for interior parts. Its processing ease and excellent flow enable good dimensional stability and thin-wall designs for less material usage and lower weight.

"As an environmentally conscious coating provider, NB Coatings is excited to announce this paintability breakthrough in collaboration with Eastman," said Jesse Fritcher, NB Coatings vice president of technical. "Our trials with Trēva found adhesion of our coating technologies to be comparable to, and in some cases better than, that achieved with traditional grades of PC-ABS, providing new sustainable options for automotive design engineers."

For more information visit eastman.com/automotive-sustainability.

About Eastman
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About NB Coatings, Inc.
NB Coatings, Inc. (NBCi), formerly Bee Chemical, was established in 1945 and acquired by Nippon Paint (USA) Inc. in 2006 from Rohm & Haas. NBCi is the leader in automotive coatings for plastics in North America. Nippon Paint is the world's fourth largest paint and coatings manufacturer with global revenues exceeding $8 billion. For more information about NBCi, visit www.nbcoatings.com.

Editorial Contact:
Laura Mansfield, APR
Tombras
+1 (865) 599.9968
lmansfield@tombras.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025481/Eastman___Sustainable_Automotive_Plastic.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025569/nbcoatings.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746866/Eastman_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

13-year-old girl dies during dance practice in Maha school

A Class VII girl student died on Tuesday morning during dance practice in St Annes Public School in Warora tehsil of Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said. The school has organized a function at the end of November and children, inc...

Population challenge could not be solved without women participation: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the promotion of womens and girls health rights has been one of the highlights in the 25 years since the first International Conference on Population and Development ICPD was held.Many laws an...

IMF mission to resume talks on new Ukraine loan deal

A visiting International Monetary Fund mission will resume negotiations on a new loan programme for Ukraine on Thursday, it said in a statement. Ukraine and the IMF have been in talks on a new programme to replace a 3.9 billion stand-by arr...

New York City beats Tokyo to become world's most innovative city

New York took first place in a list of the worlds most innovative cities on Tuesday, with the United States performing strongly for its embrace of smart technology and start-ups.Japans Tokyo - last years winner - and the British capital Lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019