Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net profit up 4.6 pc to Rs 639.5 cr

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday reported a 4.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 639.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 611.4 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Aurobindo Pharma's revenue increased 17.9 per cent to Rs 5,600.5 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,751.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The compny's board approved an interim dividend of Re 1.25 per equity share of Re 1 for the year 2019-20.

"We had another quarter of healthy performance where we continued to grow in US and Europe, which are our focused geographies," Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said. He added that the company's R&D initiatives have been progressing well across the products basket.

"...and we have started clinical trials for our first biosimilar product in Q3FY20. We reiterate that we are committed to quality adherence and are in the process of resolving all pending regulatory issues," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)