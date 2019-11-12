International Development News
Development News Edition

Retain current eligibility criteria for establishments in OSH Code: CII

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:53 IST
Retain current eligibility criteria for establishments in OSH Code: CII

Extending the provisions of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code to smaller enterprises will increase their costs and hurt margins, industry body CII said on Tuesday. As per the Factories Act, establishments must appoint welfare officers if they employ manpower of more than 500 persons.

The Code cuts this to 250 employees, which would impose a high cost burden on MSMEs now coming in this ambit. Other provisions too, such as canteen, face reduction in applicable employee limits, said the chamber. As an alternative to lowering applicability criteria, the CII suggested that common facilities can be set up for establishments in a locality to avail of on cost basis.

The proposed code enhances coverage of workers manifold as it would be applicable to all establishments employing 10 or more workers, where any industry, trade, business, manufacture or occupation is carried on, including IT establishments or establishments of the service sector. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 (OSH Code) should aim at facilitating MSME sector, said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Ease of doing business and simplification and rationalisation of provisions will help smaller enterprises to scale up and create more jobs, the industry body stressed. The Code proposes lower employee limits for applicability to enterprises for various welfare measures.

“Extending the OSH Code’s provisions to smaller enterprises will add to their costs and impact their margins. It would also adversely affect expansion, which is seen to have a strong relationship to creation of new jobs,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII. Similarly, the CII suggested to revisit the penalties for contraventions so that the focus is on compliance and deterrence and not through punishments that include incarceration of employer.

Irrespective of the person nominated for and entrusted by a company with the responsibility of compliance, all contraventions/non-conformities which are non-compoundable should be handled by Labour courts and not criminal courts. The definition of 'occupier' is proposed as the 'person who has ultimate control over the affairs of the factory' including partners of firms and, in the case of a company, any one of the directors, said the CII.

It has suggested to revise the definition for private sector companies and bring it on par with that for central/state government units, PSUs, autonomous government units etc. This would essentially mean that the responsibilities for compliance with requirements under the new Unified Code may be appropriately assigned by the employer to person or persons who have full operational control and accountability for the units they run in different parts of the country, the chamber stated.

The Code on Wages is one of the four codes that would subsume 44 labour laws with certain amendments to improve the ease of doing business and attract investment for spurring growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. alleges Russian operatives sought to undermine U.S. election agency

U.S. prosecutors have accused Russian operatives of seeking to interfere with a federal agency charged with policing American elections, as part of their case relating to interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest, saying the group ...

Shiv Sena has to go with NCP-Congress, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that his party has to go ahead with Congress and NCP to form a government in the state and blamed BJP for the snapping of ties between the two parties over government formation. Addressing a ...

3 students drown in Telangana river

3 students drown in Telangana river Karimnagar Telangana Nov 12 PTI Three studentsdrowned in Moya Tummeda river near here when they went for abath on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Pournami fullmoon on Tuesday, police saidThe trio ha...

Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

Lebanons banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behaviour by customers.The Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019