International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana govt constitutes Economic Advisory Council

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:06 IST
Haryana govt constitutes Economic Advisory Council

The Haryana government has constituted an Economic Advisory Council to promote industries in the state. The Council will also address issues related to various policies of economic development.

The Council will comprise a membership-based advisory panel and will be headed by the state chief minister, while various representatives of the government, industry and academia sector have also been included in the panel, an official release said here on Tuesday. Among the government members of this council, the chief minister of Haryana will be the chairman, while the finance minister, industries minister and chief secretary will be the members of the EAC.

Apart from this, additional chief secretary/principal secretaries of finance, town and country planning, power, revenue, excise and taxation, labour, environment and industries, are among those who have been included in the panel. The members of the private sector including, real estate leaders, chairman and managing directors of the headquarters of major banks in Haryana, management partners of leading consulting firms, country heads of major IT firms, head of apex industry association and vice chancellors of educational institutions, have also been included in the panel.

The Council would be constituted for 5 years, in which the government members would remain as permanent members of the council, while the members of the private sector would serve a term of 2 years. The Council will also advise on the policies, procedures, strategic direction for the purpose of encouraging job creation, sustaining employment and business development in Haryana.

The Council will also create awareness about the State policies and initiatives for investment promotion. PTI SUN MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the posse...

UN chief urges to use delay formation of S. Sudan unity to make more progress

The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the decision to push back the deadline for the formation of a unity Government in South Sudan.President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar were expected to form a unified transitional Governme...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southgate tries to draw line under Sterling affair

England manager Gareth Southgate attempted to draw a line under the altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez saying he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to drop Footballer of the Year Sterling. Yet the England manager, ...

UPDATE 1-As protesters hit Chile's streets, peso sinks to historic low

Chiles peso hit a historic low on Tuesday after the government promises to rewrite the countrys dictatorship-era constitution failed to quell anger on the street. The countrys currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019