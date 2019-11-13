International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian Hotels shares rally over 6 pc on Q2 net profit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:01 IST
Indian Hotels shares rally over 6 pc on Q2 net profit

Shares of Indian Hotels Company on Wednesday climbed over 6 per cent after it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.30 crore for the second quarter ended September. Shares of the company advanced 6.27 per cent to Rs 155.70 on the BSE.

On the NSE, they moved up by 6.24 per cent to Rs 155.70. The Tata Group firm on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.30 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to the BSE. Its total income rose 4.83 per cent to Rs 1,028.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 981.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bacteria in probiotics may cause blood infections in ICU patients: Study

The bacteria living in probiotic formulations like yogurt can cause blood infections in a small number of cases, according to a study which cautions the use of the product in the Intensive Care Units ICUs of hospitals. The researchers, incl...

Soccer-Australia confront bogey team Jordan in World Cup qualifiers

Australia have breezed through their opening World Cup qualifiers with 15 goals in three matches but will take nothing for granted when they face bogey side Jordan on Thursday.Jordan, second in Group B behind the Socceroos in 2022 Asian qua...

ThoughtWorks Honored With Excellence in Gender Inclusivity Award by NASSCOM

Multiple awards reflect ThoughtWorks long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion at the workplace BENGALURU, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, has been honored with multiple awards in the work...

Man arrested for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

The police have arrested a man for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Lord Ram on a WhatsApp group in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal district, officials said on Wednesday.SHO Hayat Nagar police station Ravindra Kumar said, Asif Abbasi, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019