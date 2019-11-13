International Development News
ClearTax aims for Rs 100 cr biz from online GST course

Financial Technology firm ClearTax has rolled out an online GST course with plans to generate Rs 100 crore business by March 2020.

The company has set a target of training 75,000 tax professionals, and more than 2 lakh businesses through a new e-learning course in partnership with online education platform Udemy.

"We expect to train 75,000 tax professionals, and more than 2 lakh businesses by our new e-learning course by the end of March 2020, before the launch of the new GST return filing system. This course comes at a cost of Rs 4,800.

However, the company is currently giving a discount of 25 percent till December 31," ClearTax founder and CEO Archit Gupta told PTI. At a discounted rate and full enrolment rate, the back of the envelope calculation shows that the company will be able to generate a business of Rs 100 crore.

"Businesses are expected to be hit with cash-flow problems in the first phase of the new GST return filing system which is due to be launched soon. The new GST return filing system proposes that businesses can claim input credit only after their suppliers upload sales invoices. This course will provide them for a smooth transition to the new GST return filing system," Gupta said.

