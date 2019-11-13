Bloom Hotel Group bets Aggressively on Gujarat

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After successful launches across major metro markets, Bloom Hotel Group, one of India's leading hotel operators, has turned its attention to the Gujarat market. The group who recently launched their first property in the region, a 68 room hotel on SG Road in Ahmedabad, is planning to sign at least 10 more hotels within the next 24 months across leading markets including Surat, Baroda and GIFT city, among others.

Mr. Sanjeev Sethi, COO Bloom Hotel Group said about the Gujurat entry of the brand, "We are pleased to announce the launch of our first hotel in Gujurat and we see fantastic potential across the state with several more hotels already signed. We are fortunate to have a lot of interest from investment savvy owners in the region who see value in building and operating mid-market hotels with a highly reputed and innovative company like Bloom. This is all possible due to our obsession on providing superior returns to owners through helping them put their real estate to the best use. Not only do owners really appreciate our brutally honest approach to building successful partnerships but they are attracted to our ability to execute projects quicker at a lower cost per room. To top that we are also offering preferential deal structures for the first deals to sign in each market which is becoming quite a hit with developers! We strive to be the best in everything we do - which means we sign only the best sites, pick only the best hotel development partners and build a product that is the best. We call this Blooming to Your Best!"

Over the past five years, the Bloom brand has revolutionized the mid-market hotel space with a highly innovative, outstanding product and proprietary cloud-based tech platform. Today this product has been widely recognized as one of Asia's leading affordable hotel brands, winning praise from leading industry experts and international journals. In 2019 the brand was awarded with 'Hotel of the Year' and 'Concept of the Year' for Bloomrooms at Janpath, a hotel which launched in less than 100 days from the date of handover, setting a new record for the industry. All Bloom hotels are rate and occupancy leaders in their respective markets enjoying segment leading repeat rates from loyal guests, as well as being top-ranked on leading review sites, making the brand a compelling choice for new and existing hotel owners looking for a change in brand.

Bloom currently operates segment-leading hotels across India's top markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Udaipur and Rishikesh to name a few. The company is set to grow to 100 hotels by 2021 and is aggressively exploring new markets including Kerala, Pune, Jaipur, Varanasi to name a few.

