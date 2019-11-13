DICV unveils longest extended warranty to BSIV compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler on Wednesday said it has unveiled the longest extended warranty for all BSIV compliant heavy and medium-duty trucks. "At up to eight years or eight lakh kilometers, the warranty is one of the longest duration offered in the entire commercial vehicle industry. The scope of extended warranty includes powertrain aggregates like engine, transmission, propeller shaft..," a company statement said here.

"Our latest extended warranty is an industry first with its wide coverage. This offers another complimentary product for our customers, in addition to the full-service contracts offered up to 10 years or 15 lakh kilometers", DICV Vice- President Customer Service, Ramesh Rajagopalan said. "This not only speaks of the durability and reliability of our trucks but also shows the continually high level of ownership experience..," he said.

The offerings can be availed across the lifecycle of the standard warranty by the customers with flexible pricing options available as per the application and age of the vehicle. The warranty package is supported across BharatBenz's 200 plus network.

