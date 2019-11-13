BVR Subbu joins Ola Electric board

Automotive industry veteran BVRSubbu joined the board of Ola Electric Mobility on Wednesdayas a member

He currently manages a strategy-consulting firm,Beyond Visual Range, advising global PE funds and serves as amember of the boards of various automotive and technologycompanies, a statement said

Speaking on his appointment, BVR Subbu, who hadpreviously worked with Tata Motors and Hyundai, said "OlaElectric is the perfect amalgam of the passion and socialconsciousness of youth, coming together to attain the nationalimperative of sustainable mobility."Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, said Subbu hasplayed a key role in building and establishing some of India'siconic automotive products.

