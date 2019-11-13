International Development News
Development News Edition

People Were Willing to Cooperate in Ayodhya Matter, Says Sri Sri in his EU Address

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:44 IST
People Were Willing to Cooperate in Ayodhya Matter, Says Sri Sri in his EU Address

BENGALURU, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global peace maker and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in his address at European Parliament in Brussels shared insights into his ongoing and recent peace mediations and his approach, rooted in non-violence at an event titled 'From Meditation to Mediation'.

Speaking about his role as one of the mediators in the Ayodhya matter, one of the most sensitive and long standing disputes in India's history, Gurudev shared what went into the mediation process: "This was the first time, a case that is of national importance, was put under mediation.

"Mediation has happened for property rights or in corporate cases but not on an issue as large scale as this, that will go into the annals of history of the largest democracy. There were 25 parties and we listened to each of them with all attention. There was no time limit. What we found is that people are so willing to cooperate. They're willing to consider others' point of view. They're willing to move ahead for the betterment of all. An atmosphere of cordiality was generated. We met hundreds of religious leaders from both sides. All that contributed to creating an atmosphere of acceptance, of giving and moving forward. That gave way to a judgment that was welcomed by one and all. A burning issue that saw 71 wars, small and big, for so many centuries, was put to rest."

The dignitaries present also included Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian Ambassador to EU; Geoffrey van Orden, Member of European Parliament (MEP); Katarina Barley, VP EU Parliament; Jo Leinen, Former MEP; Alojz Peterle, Former Prime Minister of Slovenia and MEP; and Dace Melbarde, MEP, former Minister of Culture, Latvia.

Whether it is his continuous engagement for peace in Kashmir; or bringing together 67 major insurgent groups from seven northeast states on one platform to begin a new chapter in reconciliation and development; or be it the Colombian civil conflict, calling for a precarious balance between peace and justice, where he is known to have convinced the FARC rebels about the strategic implications of choosing Gandhi's method of non-violence for which he received Colombia's highest civilian honor, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been creating space for dialogue, at times even on the political hotbeds of conflict.

Key members of the European Parliament also acknowledged Gurudev's significant contribution in working for global peace.

"Very few people believed this (resolution of Colombian conflict) was possible but it happened because someone (Gurudev) came with a different light. It happened from the heart. Only people who have peace in themselves can influence peaceful developments around the world," said Alojz Peterle, former Prime Minister of Slovenia and member of European Parliament.

"We can find roots of cultures of peace in many countries but we need new ways to rediscover it and we need new leaders to help us do that. And we have found one in your personality," said Dace Melbarde, MEP (Member of European Parliament) and former Minister of Culture, Latvia.

In what makes for effective mediation, Gurudev spoke about the need for mediators to meditate.

"Meditation changes our mindset from perceiving things from a stressed state of mind to bringing more clarity in our observation, perception, and in our expression," he said, "Whether it's the mediator, or the people who are in conflict, it is important to take a few minutes to meditate on themselves, to reflect, to relax."

Gurudev also explained mediation was different from passing a judgment or decree. For this, he gave an analogy of cutting an apple with a knife. A judgment was like bringing a knife and cutting an apple into two halves and giving a half each to two people, fighting for it. But the mediator doesn't himself cut the apple. "As mediator, I would give the knife to parties involved and work with them in making the right (fair) choice. This attitude of allowing the two parties to come together and rebuild lost trust is very challenging but it's not impossible. To do this, first we have to be in a very calm, serene state," said Gurudev.

Gurudev, on invitation from the Pope, is also visiting the Vatican for the 'Promoting Dignity of Child' conference on Nov 14th and 15th.

About The Art of Living

Operating in over 156 countries, The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981.

The Art of Living community is diverse and attracts people from all walks of life, religious and cultural backgrounds.

The Art of Living offers a bouquet of highly effective educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster inner peace, happiness and well-being for all individuals.

These provide clarity of mind, shift attitudes and behaviors, and develop leaders and communities that are resilient, responsible, and inspired.

In addition to these courses offered globally, The Art of Living working in collaboration with the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), has successfully implemented multitude of humanitarian projects and service initiatives including conflict resolution programs, disaster relief, sustainable rural development, empowerment of women, prisoner rehabilitation, education for all, and environmental sustainability.

Visit: https://www.artofliving.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028519/SriSri_European_Parliament.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rising U.S. losses from powerful hurricanes flag need for better protection

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Only a few U.S. states are taking significant steps to reduce hurricane risks, as a study this week showed the most damaging storms are now three times as frequent as a cent...

Property prices soar in Libya's capital as displaced seek housing

Since fleeing his southern Tripoli home seven months ago with his pregnant wife and daughter, Moataz Saleh al-Fagih has been staying for free in an apartment provided by his employer.With rents in the centre of Libyas capital soaring as tho...

Russia snub new Adidas shirts with upside-down flag

Moscow, Nov 13 AFP Russias football authorities said Wednesday the national team will not be wearing new Adidas-designed shirts in upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers after some pointed out they reverse the colours of the Russian flag. In the upc...

Air quality in several districts of Punjab, Haryana 'severe', 'very poor'

Several districts in Punjab and Haryana reported air quality indices in the severe and very poor categories on Wednesday even though the number of stubble-burning incidents dropped in the two agrarian states over the past few days. Haryanas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019